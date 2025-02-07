New SC golf cart law: Children 12 and under must buckle up

The next time you hop on a golf cart with your kids, make sure they are buckled up – or you could be breaking the law.

A new statewide law requiring children under the age of 12 to wear seat belts when riding in golf carts on public roads and highways went into effect on May 22.

South Carolina lawmakers said it’s part of a sweeping reform aimed at making the popular mode of transportation safer while giving local governments more control over how and where they’re used.

In addition to the seat belt law, the legislation, passed with near-unanimous support in the General Assembly and signed by Governor Henry McMaster, also reinforces existing rules:

● Golf carts may only be operated during daylight hours

● Operators may only drive on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less

● Golf carts must be operated within four miles of the vehicle’s registration address, unless a city or town passes its own ordinance

● Drivers must be at least 16 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and carry both registration and liability insurance

“Golf cart legislation has been a perennial issue for years, often addressed through piecemeal bills, many of which have stalled and failed,” said State Rep. Mark Smith, whose district covers Daniel Island and the Wando area. “This recent legislation represents a more comprehensive effort at reform, intended to provide clarity and consistency for the foreseeable future.”

Smith added, “The seatbelt requirement is a commonsense safety measure; requiring minors to wear seatbelts reflects a basic commitment to safety.”

The Charleston Police Department’s public information officer said there haven’t been any recently reported golf cart accidents on Daniel Island, but said the agency welcomes the law’s focus on prevention.

“I think we’ve all seen an increase in golf cart usage over the last several years,” said Sergeant Chris Stinson. “The new legislation is aimed at creating safer roadways for everyone, specifically children.”

Stinson also emphasized that education is just as important as enforcement. “We encourage all golf cart owners and operators to review and follow the state and local laws to help ensure everyone’s safety on the road.”

Another major change? Local governments now have broader authority to set the rules. Municipalities and counties can establish their own ordinances dictating where and when golf carts can be driven, even allowing nighttime use if the carts have headlights and taillights.

“As for Daniel Island, I see it as a necessary safety step that still allows for local input – input that supports both quality of life and safety,” Smith said.

While the law only addresses golf carts for now, Smith hinted that bigger debates inside the Statehouse are ahead.

“Broader issues involving medium-speed vehicles, UTVs, the need for DUI reform, and fully staffing law enforcement will all be addressed separately in future discussions,” he said.

For now, golf cart riders would do well to take note and buckle up.