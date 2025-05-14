New study hall program gives PSHS student-athletes a boost

At Philip Simmons High School, the belief is that athletics and academics complement each other.

The school’s commitment to student-athletes extends well beyond the playing field, beginning with an emphasis on the importance of maintaining strong academic performance.

Recognizing the challenges that come with balancing demanding schedules, Dr. Angela Pilson, academy coach and testing coordinator at PSHS, has implemented an athletic study hall program specifically designed to support students in excelling both academically and athletically.

The program targets student-athletes who are facing academic difficulties. If a student receives a D or lower in any of their classes, they are required to attend extra help sessions after school, held twice a week. This initiative not only facilitates one-on-one support from teachers but also helps students manage their time more effectively, ensuring they can participate in sports practices without neglecting their academic responsibilities.

As a result of this program, PSHS has observed a significant increase in overall team GPAs and an increase in the number of student-athletes achieving A/B honor roll status. While some students may initially view these sessions as a punishment, the school recognizes that balancing school and sports can be quite demanding.

The athletic study hall program ultimately equips students with essential tools for success in both realms. This initiative exemplifies the high school’s mission to nurture well-rounded individuals who can thrive in academics and athletics, preparing them for future achievements in all aspects of their lives.