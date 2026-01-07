New year, new rules SC updates liquor laws, taxes, and driving restrictions

As 2026 begins, South Carolina residents will notice several changes in laws that affect everything from taxes to driving and even their favorite local bars.

LIQUOR LAWS

One major update involves the state’s liquor liability laws. Beginning this year, if both a drunk driver and a bar are found responsible in a collision, the bar is now responsible for 50% of the actual damages, rather than the full amount.

“These adjustments aim to balance accountability with fairness, particularly for small businesses that have struggled under the previous system,” the Floyd Law Firm said.

Bars and restaurants are also seeing stricter training requirements. All servers and managers must complete four hours of certified alcohol training within 60 days of employment.

The program covers state alcohol laws, liability, fake ID detection, and tips on recognizing and refusing service to intoxicated patrons. Liquor liability insurance requirements have also been updated: coverage can now be reduced with credits but cannot drop below $300,000.

College sports venues have additional rules, including mandatory server training, compliance checks during events, and restrictions on alcohol in student sections. Violations can result in permit loss.

TAX CHANGES

For families and workers, state tax withholding tables have changed to reflect federal updates. The standard deduction rises to $32,200 for married couples, $16,100 for singles, and $24,150 for heads of household. Employers across South Carolina must adopt the new tables starting Jan. 1, 2026, to ensure correct payroll withholding.

PHONE USE WHILE DRIVING

Drivers should also take note: South Carolina has joined 31 states in making it illegal to hold a phone while driving. Since the law took effect in September, officers have been issuing warnings to give motorists time to adjust. Starting in March, however, fines and points will be enforced, with penalties including:

● First offense: $100 fine

● Second and subsequent offenses (within three years): $200 fine and two points on your driving record

Exceptions include hands-free use, reporting emergencies, or when the vehicle is legally stopped. Experts recommend using Bluetooth earpieces, dashboard holders, and smartphone integration systems like Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to stay compliant.