The next generation of defenders: Students commit to military service

Below are the area graduates who have chosen to serve their country through appointments to the United States military academies or by enlisting in a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Bishop England High School

Zoe DeWitt has been appointed to the United States Air Force Academy, where she plans to major in biology, pursue a career as an optometrist in the Air Force, and compete on the academy’s NCAA gymnastics team.

As a National Honor Society member, swim team captain, and math club vice president, DeWitt has demonstrated both academic and athletic achievements, including leading her team to two state championships. She credits BE teachers Ms. McMillan and Ms. Estrada for her success and draws inspiration from Romans 15:13.

Jack van de Erve has been appointed to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, where he plans to pursue studies in the fields of maritime engineering and shipyard management.

Van de Erve said he is driven by the school’s rigorous curriculum and his parents’ high expectations.

He credits Bishop England for preparing him for the demanding workload ahead. He is inspired by John F. Kennedy’s words, “Do not pray for easy lives, my friends. Pray to be stronger men.” Van de Erve said he is ready for the challenges ahead.

Michael Passyn has been appointed to the United States Naval Academy, where he plans to pursue a career in engineering with interests in mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering. Passyn participated in wrestling, football, the Investment Club, the Engineering Club, and the Philosophy and Debates Club.

He credits his success to the support of his parents, teachers, and classmates and acknowledges the impact of Bishop England’s strong faith community. Inspired by John 16:33, Passyn is excited for his next chapter.

Philip Simmons High School

Janay Brown has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. At PSHS, Brown served as junior board president, student body president, cheerleading captain, and was crowned homecoming queen.

Brown attributes her success to the support of her parents, Keith and Sandrica Brown, and the encouragement of her fellow students. She encourages her classmates to “chase your dreams, dream big, and don’t ever give up! We made it!”

Ian Mullaney has been appointed to the United States Naval Academy, where he plans to major in political science. He has earned scholarships totaling $1 million.

He credits his success to his parents, Joseph and Tracey Mullaney, and he encourages his classmates, saying, “Always remember, it’s not how many times you fall down, it’s how many times you get up that counts.”

Elika Neyshalie Figueroa Colon has enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where she will pursue a career in health and medicine. She has received a $10,000 U.S. Navy bonus scholarship.

She credits her success to the support of her parents, Neil and Erica Figueroa, and her siblings. Looking to the future, she said, “I encourage everyone to enjoy every year as if it’s the last. Cry, laugh, enjoy, and move ahead. Adulthood is precious, only not the same.”