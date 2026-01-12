No. 3 Amanda Anisimova enters COCO

PROVIDED BY WTA/Beemok

Coming off the biggest season of her career, Amanda Anisimova has committed to play the 2026 Credit One Charleston Open. The 24-year-old American is currently ranked World No. 3 and reached the finals of both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025. She also captured two WTA 1000 titles, in Doha and Beijing, helping to propel her into the world’s top five for the first time and secure a maiden qualification for the WTA Finals. She was recently named the WTA’s Most Improved Player of 2025 based on her remarkable results last season. Anisimova will join fellow Americans World No. 6 Jessica Pegula, World No. 7 Madison Keys and World No. 15 Emma Navarro at the 2026 tournament, set for March 28-April 5 on Daniel Island.

Anisimova stepped away from tennis in 2023 and returned in January 2024 ranked No. 359. Since then, she has steadily re-climbed the rankings and broke into the top 20, top 10 and ultimately the top five within less than two years of her comeback. She will play the Credit One Charleston Open for the sixth time in 2026.

As the kickoff event of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz’s clay season, the Charleston Open is held annually at Credit One Stadium and was named WTA 500 Tournament of the Year in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. In April, Credit One Bank extended its title partnership of the Credit One Charleston Open through 2031 and announced the tournament will offer equal prize money beginning in 2026, a historic milestone for the event.

“We look forward to having Amanda back in Charleston,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Her journey over the past two seasons has been nothing short of extraordinary. To step away from the sport and return stronger than ever speaks to her resilience, talent and competitive spirit. Our fans have always admired Amanda’s style of play, and having her compete in the Credit One Charleston Open this year adds an incredible level of excitement to the tournament.”

Anisimova has reached two semifinals in five Charleston appearances, most recently in 2025, when she was forced to retire in the first set against Sofia Kenin due to a back injury.

“I’m really excited to play Charleston again. I’d love another shot at the title after having to retire in the semifinals last year,” said Anisimova. “The tournament and the city have such a fun atmosphere, and the fans mean a lot to me. I’m looking forward to coming back strong and competing again this spring.”

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 48 players, a qualifying draw of 24 players, and a doubles draw of 16 players.The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Tickets are currently on sale at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling 843-856-7900. For additional information, please email info@creditonestadium.com or visit creditonecharlestonopen.com. Discounts are available for juniors, seniors, USTA members and military members. Juniors aged 16 and under receive complimentary general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket, courtesy of Credit One Bank.