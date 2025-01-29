No studio? No problem

Gone are the days when making music required a full band or recording studio.

Today’s artists are swapping their instruments for desktops to craft beats, layer vocals, and produce tracks from the comfort of their own homes.

Just ask Clements Ferry resident Nigel Mack-Davis, whose tools of choice are a computer, microphone, and suite of digital software.

“Funny enough, it all started in my cousin’s closet,” Mack-Davis said. “He was already way ahead of me in the music world, making beats and sounds. He asked me to join him, and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

What began as a hobby at age 12 has grown into a full-fledged passion. Now 21, Mack-Davis uses software like FL Studio, a Focusrite USB interface, and an MXL condenser mic to produce tracks that blend hip-hop, pop, and metal, all from his bedroom.

For Mack-Davis and other digital artists, the computer is the new instrument. Instead of strumming guitars or pounding on drums, he builds soundscapes by weaving beats and vocals into his unique sound.

“First, I listen to a beat playlist I have on my computer and find something that matches my mood or the crazy idea I have in my head,” he said. From there, he builds the track piece by piece, weaving in emotions and stories with every step.

One of his tracks, “I Burned All the Bridges,” highlights his creative process.

“When the beat is quiet and my vocals sound like a phone call, that’s my inner me talking to myself. When it gets loud, that’s me speaking in real time.”

Mack-Davis’s music is a melting pot of influences. “I’m heavily influenced by hip-hop, pop, and metal. I take the rapping from hip-hop, playful bouncy beats from pop, and in other songs, the yelling I do a lot from metal,” he said. His favorite artists include Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Drake.

Recording his own vocals since 2018, the young artist has learned to pour his personal experiences into his tracks.

“Putting words together is easy but making it sound good and actually mean something is hard,” he admits. “Now every single song I make is a piece of me. I can convey my happiness or how energetic I am, and that’s when I really became an artist.”

Since Mack-Davis started, the tools available to musicians have rapidly advanced.

“It’s crazy how far it’s come,” he said. “Nowadays, you don’t even need a computer to make music — apps like GarageBand do the heavy lifting for you and you can literally use AI to make a song for you, mix vocals, or even generate visualizers for you.”

Despite these advancements, Mack-Davis doesn’t use artificial intelligence. “I like making original things, but the possibilities are endless.”

The digital era has removed all barriers when it comes to music creation, Mack-Davis said. “Making digital music is way easier to consume than the traditional ways. In this generation, I can just make my music, post it on the internet, and literally everyone can see it with the touch of a button.”

Mack-Davis’s music, under the handle Acedupni, is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube.

“I think we take for granted how easy it is to throw on your favorite song at the touch of a button,” he said. But for this Clements Ferry resident, the joy of creating new sounds is what keeps him going.