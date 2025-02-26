No turf wars, just teamwork

It’s a question that may befuddle residents living on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula.

If I’m governed by Berkeley County, why do I see a Charleston police officer patrolling my neighborhood? Why not a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy?

The answer is simple.

It depends where you live.

Berkeley County residents living within the city limits of Charleston – which covers the majority of Daniel Island and Cainhoy – will have the Charleston Police Department as their law enforcement agency.

But if you live in those neighborhoods that have not agreed to be annexed by the city, or in unincorporated areas, then you’re likely to see a Berkeley County deputy drive by. (Take a look at the city limits map.)

Although there is a clear line drawn between the jurisdictions, authorities say it’s anything but a police turf war.

“We work together every day and every night,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, “usually on joint traffic operations or any crimes that involve both the city and the county.”

No matter what side you may live on, Sheriff Lewis said his office and the Charleston Police Department maintain a strong partnership, essentially watching each other’s backs.

“Our South District Patrol Capt. David Kolega and (Charleston’s) Lt. George Bradley work really well together,” Lewis said. “I also have a great relationship with (Charleston) Chief Chito Walker. We talk about once a week, sometimes more, about matters related to Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry-Cainhoy area.”

Lt. George Bradley, the commander of Charleston’s police Team 5, which is the patrol division assigned to cover the neighborhoods within city limits, agreed.

“We both work in the area and communicate about crimes we see so that both agencies and officers are aware of any issues.”

With jurisdictional lines so close, criminal activity often overlaps between city and county areas.

“It happens all the time,” Lewis said. “If we make an arrest in the city (of Charleston) that’s in Berkeley County, we notify them of the action we’ve taken, and they do the same for us.”

During active incidents, officers from both agencies communicate via radio. “Depending on which agency gets the call through dispatch is who normally responds,” Bradley said. “But dispatch centers work together to send the call to the right agency.”

According to Lewis, traffic violations and property crimes generate the most calls for law enforcement on both sides.

“We had suspects committing car break-ins in both jurisdictions,” Lewis said. “By working together, they were arrested and charged with crimes in both the county and city.”

Beyond crime and traffic enforcement, both agencies also coordinate for major community events.

“We work together at the Credit One Charleston Open,” Lewis said. “Any events that happen out there, they request assistance, and we go and provide manpower.”

While Team 5 and the sheriff’s office share many duties, some responsibilities remain exclusive to the county. “The only thing that the city does not do, that we handle, is civil processes and evictions,” Lewis said.

Despite the separate jurisdictions, both agencies emphasize teamwork.

“We share resources when needed,” Bradley said. “If we need assistance, BCSO is always there, and we do the same for them.”

Lewis summed up the partnership simply: “We’re all in this together. Our shared goals are to solve crimes and keep the community safe, number one.”