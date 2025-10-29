Nominations now open for the Best of Daniel Island 2026 readers’ choice contest

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 30, readers and residents can nominate their favorites in Best of Daniel Island 2026, The Daniel Island News’ brand-new contest highlighting the area’s best in more than 300 categories.

From real estate to food, finance, and more, readers can nominate their favorites through Nov. 20 at thedanielislandnews.com/bestof. The top five nominees in each category will advance to a final voting round held Dec. 2-23. Users can nominate and vote once per day throughout the contest period.

Businesses located on Daniel Island and in The Daniel Island News’ coverage area are eligible to participate. Specific categories will also highlight residents' favorites off the island.

Finalists who receive the most votes will be celebrated at a Best of Daniel Island exclusive winners’ event.

Winners will also be featured in the annual Best of Daniel Island glossy magazine, on the winners' website, and will receive a free framed certificate and window cling.

No subscription to The Daniel Island News is required to nominate, be nominated, vote, or win. Promotional advertising packages are available to promote nominees and finalists throughout the nomination and voting period, and high reader engagement is expected. Businesses can learn more by contacting Ronda Schilling at ronda@thedanielislandnews.com, or Patrick Villegas at patrick@thedanielislandnews.com, or by visiting the contest page.