Nominations now open for the Best of Daniel Island 2027 readers choice award

Click on the tab BEST OF DANIEL ISLAND 2027 above to start nominating -- or click here It's back – and bigger than ever!

Get ready to nominate Daniel Island's best local eateries, shops, professionals, go-to spots, and much more as the Best of Daniel Island returns!

Know a doctor who is deserving of a win? Want to honor a loyal service worker? Or want to share a restaurant's absolute best dish with your neighbors?

Then, it's time to nominate your favorites and celebrate those community members and businesses that make life in the Daniel Island area an absolute joy.

More than 300 categories will be available – so this competition is wide open!

Nominations begin Thursday, Nov 5., and run through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The top five nominees in each category will then advance to a final voting round held between Dec. 2 and Dec. 23, with the winners notified in January 2027.

WHO CAN BE NOMINATED?

Nominees should be within the coverage area of The Daniel Island News: Businesses located on Daniel Island, off Clements Ferry Road, in Point Hope, and in the surrounding Cainhoy and Wando communities are eligible to participate.

Specific categories will also highlight residents' favorites off the island, too.

Users can nominate and vote once per day throughout the contest period – so visit the Best of Daniel Island 2027 website at to get started!

WHAT DO WINNERS RECEIVE?

Winning finalists who receive the most votes in each category will be celebrated at an exclusive Best of Daniel Island winners’ event next spring. Yes, it's time to party!

"As we said last year, this is a true celebration of the people, shops, businesses, restaurants, neighbors, and more that make this astounding community our home," said Daniel Island News managing publisher Patrick Villegas. "This past year's celebration event honoring the Best of Daniel Island was truly heartwarming to witness. What a wonderful opportunity to say thank you to the people and shops you trust and love."

Not only will winners be honored at the exclusive event, they will also be featured in the Best of Daniel Island glossy magazine, distributed across the entire area for all to see. Winners will also receive a free framed certificate and a Best of Daniel Island window cling to display proudly and thank voters for making them the best!

Winners will also be celebrated throughout 2027 across The Daniel Island News print edition, digital platforms, and e-newsletters.

NO WORRIES, IT'S FREE!

No subscription to The Daniel Island News is required to nominate, be nominated, vote, or win. But if you'd like to campaign for your favorites, advertising packages will be available to highlight nominees and finalists throughout both the nomination and voting periods.