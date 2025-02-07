Nonprofit group works to place foster children in loving homes

Every day in South Carolina, a list goes out: dozens of children needing a place to sleep, needing someone to care.

It’s a list of real children, often scared, often alone, and far too often shuffled from one temporary stop to the next.

Lutheran Services Carolinas, a faith-based nonprofit, sees that list every day and is working tirelessly to shorten it.

“There are currently more than 3,000 children in (Department of Social Services) custody in South Carolina,” said Julie Hood, South Carolina Director of Child Services for LSC. “In practice, DSS sends out daily referrals for youth needing placement, averaging a minimum of 15 a day. Due to a shortage of homes, youth are staying in emergency placements and moving from one night to the next until they find a more permanent placement.”

More than 1,000 children across the state don’t have a foster home available to them. That’s where LSC is stepping in to close the gap.

“At Lutheran Services Carolinas, we work to find families that are willing to work with youth who have been through trauma and the behaviors that often accompany that trauma,” Hood said.

Last year, the organization increased its licensed foster parents by more than 40%, a major achievement Hood credits to an expanded recruitment team and renewed marketing efforts.

But the need is still urgent. LSC is actively recruiting foster parents across the state, with an especially high demand for those willing to care for teens.

Founded on the mission, “Empowered by Christ, we walk together with all we serve,” LSC supports children, families, and seniors across North and South Carolina. In the foster care system, the organization not only recruits and licenses foster families but also walks hand-in-hand with them through the journey.

“Becoming licensed typically takes around three to six months,” Hood explained. “We start with a screening call, followed by paperwork, background checks, and home visits. Throughout the process, and after, we provide strong, ongoing support, including a 24/7 phone line, paid respite for therapeutic foster parents, and regular in-person and phone check-ins with a dedicated case manager.”

The organization also ensures that foster families are emotionally and financially supported. LSC offers a monthly stipend, ongoing training, peer mentorship, and regular support groups to equip families for the journey.

“Our goal is to provide as many children in need with loving homes,” Hood said. “We’re committed to walking alongside both children and foster families every step of the way.”

For families unsure about fostering, Hood offers reassurance: “We understand it’s a huge decision, but we also know firsthand how incredible the impact our foster parents have on children in their care.

“Foster parents provide nurture and emotional support by advocating for their needs and providing guidance to navigate their trauma. By providing a safe and healthy environment for a child, they help support a sense of normalcy.”

For those not quite ready, other options include providing respite care or volunteering and donating to support children in care.

The impact of LSC’s work is deeply personal to those who’ve lived it.

“Fostering through Lutheran Services was a no-brainer for us,” said the Kates, an LSC foster family in Myrtle Beach. “There are so many rewarding opportunities and so many kids out there who just need a place to call home and need somebody to love them. Even if it’s something as simple as cooking them a meal, wrapping your arms around them, or giving them a toothbrush and a pair of socks..”

Foster parents do more than open their homes: Hood says they help rebuild trust and stability in a child’s world.

“In the long term, foster parents model what a healthy relationship looks like and how to trust others. Additionally, many times, the foster family becomes a source of support even after the child becomes an adult.”

Lutheran Services Carolinas believes every child deserves more than just a bed; they deserve a true sense of belonging.

To learn how you can become a foster parent or support LSC, visit lscarolinas.net.