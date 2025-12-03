The not-so-secret files

As this edition overlaps with the start of Sunshine Week, which spotlights the importance of a transparent government, I took an honest deep dive into the surprising, and yet little-known apps, websites, and public databases you can access to uncover some of the most useful, valuable, and forthright online services in the Charleston area.

I’ll admit tinkering around government websites might sound worse than manual labor, but once you jump in, you’ll find an impressive list of interactive maps, charts, and search engines that will make you feel like you’ve mistakenly stumbled and unearthed troves of hidden files and secret government documents.

But for the most part, these databases have been available to the public all along - and for free.

So set aside your cell phone, turn off the TikTok, and fire up the laptop to dig into these eight online resources that you might just end up bookmarking.

City of Charleston GIS: gis.charleston-sc.gov

This landing page is a good place to start and a goldmine of information you never knew you wanted to peruse.

The City of Charleston Geographic Information System site is essentially the city’s table of contents for its vast list of public apps, maps, and databases.

Here you’ll find clickable links to access the normal stuff, like property records and tax bills.

But as you scroll down further, you’ll also see fun database sets: Maps of West Ashley restaurants, a pinpoint breakdown of every commercial property owned on King Street, or even a map tracking the whereabouts and density of all the tree canopies covering public streets and rights-of-way. Weird, but definitely neat.

Note: Ok, here’s the disclaimer part. Before you access any site from the City of Charleston, Berkeley County, and other entities, they will go to great lengths to warn you that the information they have online could be wrong. Or old. Or not updated. So, as we go forward, use these public sites as only a starting point only and don’t rely on them as gospel before you sue your neighbor for mowing into your property line.

Charleston MapNet: gis.charleston-sc.gov/interactive/mapnet

Once you pop into this never-ending, wholly interactive app that pulls up all the goods on property records, you may never pop out.

Charleston MapNet, like Google Maps, gives you a satellite view of the city allowing you to hover and click on any property or piece of land. Once you do, boom! The map reveals who owns the property, or who previously owned it; identifies its Tax Map Number, parcel size, and property lines. You can also check out flood zone information, some with access to elevation certificates, and the app will even show, among other things, the property’s closest fire station and what day to leave your garbage out for pickup.

So be prepared to reserve an hour or two to poke around Charleston MapNet.

Note: Berkeley County has a similar app at gis.berkeleycountysc.gov/maps/desktop/advanced-mapping.html

Interactive Zoning Map: gis.charleston-sc.gov/interactive/zoning/#

This site might only be for zoning geeks, landlords, and aspiring business owners.

The city’s interactive zoning map color codes every property in the city, detailing its specific zoning district of which there are dozens.

Click on a property, and it spells out basic restrictions on the land or building and what may – or may not – be done to it. Throw in brief zoning descriptions, definitions, and links to the city’s municipal codes, and you’ve got an all-nighter of zoning heaven.

Charleston Police Data Incident Map: pdi-charleston-sc.opendata.arcgis.com

This tool is an important and widely accessible database that could impact the safety of all.

The Charleston Police Data Incident Map tracks and maps reported incidents from the police department over the last five years.

A small, circular emoji is placed at the location of a reported incident, where you can click to learn more.

For example, a car emoji on a street may indicate a vehicle theft occurred there.

An icon of a gun may indicate a weapons violation or a theft.

A fist icon may indicate a report of assault.

You can filter the search engine by the type of criminal charge, the date of the incident, and the location.

Once you start, these maps will reinforce the all-true notion that crime can, and does, happen anywhere.

A similar link listings arrests, electronic citations, and law enforcement calls can be found at arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=fad2a3f085c644d0b014b507d23bcd9a.

Charleston Road Closures: gis.charleston-sc.gov/road-closures-regional

Although it may be suited more for a commuter who works downtown or a driver taking a trip through the city, this app lists all the live road closures in the City of Charleston, whether it’s due to construction, flooding, or a special event. It provides updates on how long a road is expected to be closed, the reason why, and also has a running list of anticipated future road closures.

TIDEeye: gis.charleston-sc.gov/tideeye

Available on the web and by mobile app, TIDEeye updates the local weather, winds, and tides that may impact not only boaters but also low-lying roads and areas prone to flooding.

It’s a page full of squiggles, moving arrows, and decimal numbers, displaying all the in-depth weather data and graphics for people who didn’t abandon science or heavy windbreakers, like I did.

The site also labels the current flood and traffic risk, and links to in-depth forecast data from the NOAA’s National Weather Service.

City of Charleston Document Search: gis.charleston-sc.gov/document-search

Looking for copies, or PDFs, of old property records, ordinances, plats, or permits? Then this may be your one-stop shopping for property docs located within city limits.

SpeedHumps: bit.ly/SpeedHumpsCHS

And finally, for fun, it’s the map app you never knew existed.

Thanks to the full transparency of the City of Charleston, you can, street by street, locate where all the speed humps are located in area neighborhoods. Don’t see yours, but want one? You can request one here, too.

And Much More

These apps are literally just the top of the digital iceberg.

Keep digging into most city and county websites and you’ll find you can access court records, building permit applications, review board approvals and denials, archived videos of past government meetings, and upcoming agendas.

If you’re curious, you may also want to plug in your own name or address to see what’s available on your public file. You may just end up spending more time tooling around here, than on YouTube.

Happy Sunshine Week, everybody!