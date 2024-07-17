Not Your Average Pet

In a world that rains cats and dogs, some residents opt for companions a bit more unconventional.

Larry the Bearded Dragon

Ashley Terrell’s home is ruled by an unexpected character: Larry, a bearded dragon with a personality as fiery as his name. For Ashley’s daughter Charlotte, Larry was a dream come true on her eighth birthday.

“He was all that she asked for,” the Clements Ferry resident said. “He has so much attitude and personality; I would’ve never thought a lizard could have all that sass.”

Larry is a picky eater, preferring bugs over greens, and snacks on blueberries as a treat. “We love making a little trail of blueberries for him to follow and eat as he goes, especially after a bath,” Terrell said.

With his weekly baths and meticulous tank cleaning, Terrell didn’t expect for bearded dragons to be so clean, but she notes some funny – yet slightly annoying – habits he has.

“He hates using the bathroom in his tank and will often stand up against the glass to get our attention to get out so he can relieve himself,” she said. “He also sleeps like he’s been ejected from a terrible car accident, in which he wasn’t wearing his seat belt.”

After living with Larry for four years now, Terrell said Charlotte is still in love with her scaly pet. “She’s always looking for new ways to decorate his living area. She went to Repitcon last year and now wants to get him an even bigger tank! We love our little Larry Lizardo.”

Jackie the Eyelash Crested Gecko

On Daniel Island, Carter Allen’s home is graced by Jackie, an eyelash crested gecko who brings an exotic flair to his life.

“I love reptiles and she’s easy to take care of,” the rising Daniel Island School seventh grader said.

Gifted to Allen on his ninth birthday, Jackie is quite an acrobat. “She climbs around her terrarium; she even hangs upside down from the lid,” Allen said.

Jackie enjoys a diet of live crickets and Pangea, a nutrient-rich food for geckos. One of the most surprising moments for Allen was when his gecko, initially believed to be male, was actually female.

“She laid eggs!” Allen recalled the shocking discovery. “We thought she was a male for over two years and then I found eggs in her terrarium! That’s when I changed her name from ‘Jack’ to ‘Jackie.’”

For Allen, having a gecko is a bragging right. “I think it’s cool to have an exotic pet,” he said. “I would get other reptile pets if my mom would let me!”

Layla the Holland Lop Bunny

Clements Ferry resident Genia Kravec enjoys cuddling with her Holland Lop bunny, Layla. The Philip Simmons Middle School student said Layla is different from most Holland Lops.

“She has blue eyes,” Kravec said. “Her ears are not fully loopy like a normal Holland Lop and she controls her ears.”

Layla can get pretty mischievous. “She likes to eat anything she is not supposed to, like pillows, blankets, and books,” Kravec said. “She used to sit inside my Barbie house, and she got stuck between the wall protector and the wall.”

Caring for Layla has been a learning experience for Kravec. “Bunnies don’t actually really love carrots and they cannot eat iceberg lettuce.”

Layla’s personality is something the whole family gets to enjoy. “She’s entertaining because she’s so cute,” Kravec said. “We love to watch her wash her face and stand on her hind legs.” She receives some extra love for getting along with the family’s other pets, too.

Despite the mess that comes with owning a bunny, Kravec said Layla’s playful antics make up for the extra cleaning.

Dottie the Angus-Mix Cow

On her family farm nestled deep in the Lowcountry, Daniel Island resident Wanda Mahon and her family keep a 600-pound cow named Dottie as a pet. The 18-month old Angus-mix cow lives among a herd of 60 other cows.

“Even when the rest of the cows move on to other parts of the pasture, she hangs out wanting to be petted,” Mahon said.

Dottie has a peculiar diet, including a penchant for corn, watermelon, and even cereal without the milk. She loves to be brushed and even lets Mahon’s kids ride her for a short duration. One of Dottie’s favorite pastimes involves being let out of the fence to stroll around the yard.

“I guess the grass is really greener on the other side,” Mahon laughed.

Owning a pet cow comes with its own set of challenges and rewards. “Since she is a large animal, you have to be careful and respectful of her space,” she said.

One misconception the family addressed was the idea that cows are just regular old animals. “Cows have personalities, just like people!” Mahon said.

The cow offers the family a sense of responsibility and entertainment, thanks to Dottie’s playful personality.

Chickens & horses & goats, oh my!

Missy Forbes has turned her Jamestown home into a modern day “Charlotte’s Web.” The former Clements Ferry resident owns two horses, two goats, 17 ducks, a load of chickens, and three bunny rabbits.

“Most kids only get exposure to cats and dogs,” she said. “Having these animals is getting my own kids exposed to other animals and teaching them responsibility.”

Forbes is in the process of starting her own farm in Jamestown, but for now she gets to wake up to the chirp of chickens and gruff of goats. “All the animals talk to me as soon as they hear the door open at feeding time,” she said.

Forbes explained the therapeutic effect her pets have on her and her family. “Horses can have a calming presence for people. Studies show that even spending as little as 10 to 15 minutes with horses increases endorphins and decreases cortisol.”

Alongside the rest of the quacking family, Forbes said the ducks “love to do zoomies in their pools. They are absolutely fun to watch playing in the water. It’s like ‘Charlotte’s Web!’”

Forbes said her furry family are more than just pets; they are creatures to bond and heal with.