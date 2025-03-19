Nowell Creek footbridge on DI Drive anticipated to break ground in May

The construction of a 60-foot aluminum footbridge across Nowell Creek on Daniel Island Drive is moving closer to reality as the City of Charleston nears selection of a contractor.

After soliciting bids for the pedestrian and cycling bridge, the city received three proposals and is verifying the lowest bid.

“Construction bids were received on Feb. 11,” said city communications director Deja McMillan. “We are now working with (the South Carolina Department of Transportation) on the verification process. A contractor will be selected in March.”

Once selected, an approval from the city council is anticipated in April, with construction set to begin in May. The $750,000 project is fully funded through contributions from Berkeley County, the City of Charleston, and the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Study, or CHATS, policy committee.

The bridge will provide a dedicated walker and biker pathway between Daniel Island and St. Thomas Island Drive to provide improved connectivity between the island and the mainland. The 1,100-foot route includes a boardwalk, an enhanced crosswalk, and an aluminum bridge.

A paved path will begin at the former Blackbaud headquarters, leading to an enhanced crosswalk at the intersection of Nowell Creek and Daniel Island Drive. Once across, pedestrians can take the new footbridge and continue along the pathway, which ends near the Shellring community on St. Thomas Island Drive.

“Paved pathways will be constructed with pervious concrete to minimize runoff, and site-built boardwalk sections will connect to the aluminum span in the center,” McMillan said.

The bridge will feature user-activated Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons, or RRFBs, at the Daniel Island Drive crosswalk, though no lighting is planned at this time. Barrier fencing will also be installed to prevent users from veering into the marsh.

Officials said one of the project’s biggest challenges remains working in the marsh environment.

“The fill material in the marsh leading up to the bridge could require several months to achieve adequate consolidation before the bridge abutments can be constructed,” McMillan said. “Our geotechnical engineers will be monitoring the process to determine when the required settlement has occurred.”

While the expected construction timeline to completion remains 12 to 14 months, McMillan said the work could progress faster depending on settlement rates. Some upland work can begin while marsh settlement occurs, but the bridge itself cannot be completed until engineers confirm proper consolidation.

Traffic impacts will be minimal, although temporary lane closures on Daniel Island Drive may be necessary.

“We anticipate intermittent traffic control with flaggers stopping traffic as needed,” McMillan said. “There may be a full-day road closure when the aluminum bridge span is placed, but plans will be communicated to area residents in advance.”

With permitting complete, only contractor-submitted traffic control plans and product approvals remain.

McMillan credited key partners for their support. “The City of Charleston thanks the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments for awarding this project, CHATs grant funding, and the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association for site coordination.

“This project will create a safe passage across Nowell Creek, connecting to the recently constructed bike and pedestrian trail over Beresford Creek,” McMillan said. “Future connections to Clements Ferry Road are still being considered but have not been identified at this time.”