Nowell Creek Village: The next big thing to come to Daniel Island

Construction is underway at 2000 Daniel Island Drive, transforming the former sites of Blackbaud headquarters and MUSC Health Stadium into a mixed-use community known as Nowell Creek Village.

Holder Properties, an Atlanta-based property management company, purchased the 36-acre site between Nowell Creek and Beresford Creek in 2019 for $42 million.

The developers have already introduced Marshside at Nowell Creek Village, a renovated Class A office building that was the former Blackbaud building, and are now advancing several other projects. These include a 320-unit multifamily apartment complex, 50 luxury townhomes, boutique retail spaces, and a community park with a dock.

“Given the incredibly attractive nature of Charleston as a market, not many 36-acre properties are available for development in desirable infill locations,” said Abby Hawkins, Holder Properties’ vice president of marketing.

“Even more rare is a property of this size with water on multiple sides. We saw the opportunity to turn a disjointed sea of asphalt parking into a mixed-use village that would serve potential tenants, residents, and the broader community alike.”

What’s here and what’s coming

Atlantic Daniel Island: This 320-unit high-end apartment complex is the first project approved for the site. Developed by Middle Street Partners, it will feature amenities including a resort-style pool and courtyard, a dog park, a fitness studio, and a co-working space. Construction is ongoing, with an expected completion date in spring 2025.

“Overall, the new developments will have a fresh, contemporary-coastal vibe while the architecture will be timeless and consistent with the area’s Lowcountry history,” Hawkins said.

Marshside: The 200,000-square-foot office building is already operational and has attracted tenants such as logistics firm Crowley, Cranston engineering, HCA Healthcare, Hudson Automotive Group, Total Quality Logistics, and Q4 Launch. The building boasts a hotel-style atrium, concierge services, a fitness center, and an outdoor patio with marsh views. Since its completion in December 2022, it has leased 140,000 square feet of office space.

Rental townhomes: In collaboration with East West Partners and SilverCap Partners, Holder Properties is developing a build-to-rent luxury townhome community on 5.5 acres. This marsh-front community will offer 50 three- and four-bedroom units with attached garages, a pool, a community grill, fire pits, and a landscaped courtyard. The first units are slated to be ready by spring 2025.

Nowell Creek Village will also include a community dock and Focal Point Park, which are expected to begin construction before the end of 2024, Hawkins said. Additionally, the site will offer retail outlets with food and beverage options that will serve both tenants and the broader community. The boutique retail spaces are currently in the design phase.

In a recent press release, Holder Properties President Will Menkes said he expects Nowell Creek Village to significantly enhance the residential and commercial landscape of Daniel Island.

“We’ve owned this land for nearly five years and have been intentional about its purpose and our partners,” Menkes said. “Limited residential inventory, coupled with high demand to live on Daniel Island, has created a strong need for purposefully built rental homes that provide access to the island’s great schools and amenities. The ability to move this project forward speaks volumes about the merits of this project and the team assembled to bring it to life.”