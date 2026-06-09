Nursing college opens new campus on Daniel Island

A partnership between HCA Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing will lead to the opening of a new Daniel Island campus, with classes beginning for the inaugural term on July 6, 2026.

The campus will be located at 215 Benefit Focus Way.

Approved by the South Carolina Board of Nursing, the new Daniel Island campus will offer the Associate Degree in Nursing program, which is the most direct path to becoming a registered nurse. Students who enroll at Galen College of Nursing can earn their ADN in as little as two years.

Galen College of Nursing has been offering education for more than 35 years and emphasizes clinically based, hands-on learning to prepare graduates for practice and a career in nursing.

“Our expansion into Charleston is rooted in Galen’s commitment to making high-quality nursing education accessible while also providing first-in-class support to our students,” said Galen CEO Mark Vogt, in the announcement.

“The new Daniel Island campus allows us to prepare a new generation of confident, compassionate, and practice-ready graduates to support the healthcare needs of South Carolina and beyond.”

Galen opened its first Palmetto State campus in Myrtle Beach in late 2021. The Daniel Island campus will be its second in South Carolina.

The need for new nurses continues to grow each year. According to the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration, South Carolina will face a shortage of nearly 12,000 full-time nursing positions by 2037.

“Expanding access to nursing education is one of the most important investments we can make in the future of health care,” said HCA chief nursing executive Dr. Nina Evans, in a statement. “The opening of Galen College of Nursing’s Daniel Island campus creates new opportunities for aspiring nurses in the Lowcountry to pursue a rewarding career while helping address the growing demand for skilled nursing professionals across South Carolina."