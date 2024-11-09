Official declares area drinking water safe following TS Debby

Daniel Island resident Michelle Lindsey started to notice a yellow-brown tint to the water coming out of her faucets nearly a week after Tropical Storm Debby first arrived in Charleston.

“It was quite discolored,” she said. “I drank bottled water for a week and delayed washing any white laundry items until the water color regulated.”

Discolored tap water and polluted swimming areas raised concerns about water quality across the Lowcountry in the storm’s aftermath, but nearly a month later, residents say they are seeing clear water flow from their taps once again.

Despite the discoloration, Charleston Water System spokesperson Mike Saia said the water quality was never compromised during this storm.

“Our infrastructure is underground, so stormwater or high winds just go right by,” he said.

According to Saia, elevated levels of iron and manganese in the water caused the discoloration. These minerals, stirred up from decaying organic matter in the Bushy Park Reservoir and Edisto River – Charleston’s drinking water sources – were released during the storm and made its way into the system.

“Our treatment process isn’t designed to effectively eliminate those elements because they’re not usually an issue,” Saia said. “As a result, the water came out looking yellowish-brown.”

During Debby, CWS operators sampled source and drinking water every four hours. While residents may have found it difficult to drink or bathe in water that appeared unclear.

“At no point in time did it ever pose any public health issue,” Saia said, while adding a bit of levity, “You could almost say that it’s a free multivitamin in some ways, with the added minerals.”

As for local swimming areas in the harbor or local creeks, Charleston Waterkeeper, a local nonprofit water safety organization measured unsafe amounts of debris following the tropical storm. The organization’s Swim Alert program monitors enterococci bacteria, a key indicator of potential pathogens in the water.

According to standards set by the department formerly known as the Department of Health and Environmental Control, levels exceeding 104 MPN/100 mL are considered unsafe for recreational activities. The MPN, or most probable number technique, is a tool to estimate the amount of bacteria in water samples.

“Trash, bacteria, pathogens, chemicals, and debris are all washed into our estuary, impacting water and habitat quality,” said Andrew Wunderley, executive director of Charleston Waterkeeper.

Charleston Waterkeeper’s most recent test as of Aug. 28, measured 52 MPN/100 mL in the same area, a significant improvement.

With the potential for more hurricanes this season, Saia assured residents of the ongoing safety of the water quality. “Our water remains safe, and we continuously monitor it, conducting over 20,000 tests annually. We have extensive backup power systems in place to ensure our treatment plant functions smoothly, even during extreme weather.”

For residents still noticing discolored water, Saia recommends flushing the pipes. “If you see brown water when you turn on your faucet, just let it run for a minute or two. The water in the mains is clear now, so flushing out the old water should solve the issue.”