One girl’s trash is another one’s treasure

I’ve always had a knack for being thrifty. Finding the best bang for my buck is almost a sport to me.

Whether it’s hunting for deals or keeping an eye out for a buy-one-get-one steal, I’m a sucker for a good bargain.

I recently explored Charleston’s secondhand scene, scouting the best antiques, vintage, architectural salvage, and thrift stores I could find.

Turns out, the city is a goldmine for thrift hunters on the lookout for their next one-of-a-kind find.

Mount Pleasant Mall

Part thrift store, part antique mall, this is where patience truly pays off. As Charleston’s largest co-op mall, Mount Pleasant Mall offers fresh inventory daily, ranging from Louis Vuitton purses to bohemian decor. The store fully embraces its coastal charm, even during the holidays, bringing a true “Christmas in the Carolinas” vibe to life. 708 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant.

Eclectic Finds, Antiques, and Interiors

Walking into Eclectic Finds, I’m led in by an arched entryway adorned with bronze butterflies, lion statuettes, and kaleidoscopic wind chimes.

Stepping inside is like falling into Mary Poppins’ carpet bag – the deeper you go, the more you find. What starts as a quick peek turns into admiring every nook and cranny, including a niche corner of “The Wizard of Oz” collectables, which I found just days away from seeing “Wicked” in theatres. From antique furniture and Persian rugs to handcrafted pottery and period jewelry, this treasure trove boasts over 68 vendor booths, each offering something new to uncover. 1670 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant.

Village Emporium

What’s better than shopping for vintage furniture while supporting a women-owned business? This haven of over 30 vendor booths houses everything from Turkish rugs, coastal antiques, glass tchotchkes, and leather sofas that look straight out of a ’90s sitcom. I had my eye on a pair of fabulous snow leopard statues but went with some bookends instead. 616 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant.

God’s Goods Thrift Store

This Christian nonprofit thrift shop is not only a great place to find bargains, but it also supports local ministries and outreach programs. From secondhand clothing to household goods, the prices are unbeatable. I snagged a pair of gold frames to finally hang up the paintings I brought back from Italy this summer. 3008 North Highway 17, Mount Pleasant.

The Station Park Circle

I’ve already found my future shopping spot for when I embrace full “coastal grandma” vibes. The Station is home to 60 local pickers, makers, and artists offering an eclectic mix of art, furniture, vinyl, candles, and clothing. I stumbled across a sofa that looked identical to the iconic orange couch from “Friends,” and might’ve spent the next 30 minutes lounging there. 4610 Spruill Ave., North Charleston.

Grammy’s Attic

Grammy’s Attic is exactly what the name suggests – like stepping into your grandmother’s home, full of charm and nostalgia. The cozy spot is packed with vintage treasures, from delicate china and antique furniture to local artwork and quirky knick-knacks. 1184 G Clements Ferry Road, Charleston.

Uptown Cheapskate

I’ve been shopping here since I was 12, when pairing choker necklaces with knee-high boots was all the rage. What sets this place apart from most thrift shops is that they pay you for your clothes, which means their racks are always stocked with Charleston’s trendiest fashion finds. I once scored a barely-used Fendi purse for a fraction of its price – proof that thrifting is good for the wallet and the soul. Although their Houston Northcutt location closed last year, a larger store is set to open in 2025, and I’m already counting down the days. New location coming soon at 627 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Unit 102, Mount Pleasant.