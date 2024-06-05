One-third of SC households unprepared for extreme weather

Official hurricane season begins June 1, and the City of Charleston is reminding area residents to plan ahead now for severe weather.

People should ensure that their family emergency kit is property stocked now and not wait until dangerous weather hits. They should also be well aware of their evacuation zone.

Residents can visit SCEMD.org to get checklists and additional information they might need. While hurricane season may be officially June 1 to Nov. 30, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, evidenced by the unusual weather across the country this spring already.

So, are you prepared? Well, a recent Service Master survey showed that less than half (48%) of people around the country say they fully understand the risks of natural weather events in their area.

In recent years, natural disasters such as droughts, floods, and hurricanes have become increasingly frequent, gradually becoming the new norm.

ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba commissioned a survey of 3,000 respondents to gauge the level of preparedness among households for coping with catastrophic weather conditions. For example, do Texans stockpile water in anticipation of droughts, Illinoisans maintain their sump pumps to withstand flooding, and Californians take precautionary measures like cleaning gutters, porches, and decks to mitigate the risks associated with wildfires?

Alarmingly, the survey revealed that a significant 31% of households do not take any proactive measures ahead of natural disasters.

When it came to South Carolina specifically, the survey found that over one-third of households do not take proactive steps to prepare for extreme weather events. South Carolina is vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes, particularly during the Atlantic hurricane season. These storms can bring heavy rain, strong winds, storm surges, and coastal flooding, especially along the coast and in low-lying areas.

On the other hand, Idaho emerged as the state with the most prepared residents, with 80% of households taking steps to prepare for natural disasters. Idaho's fire season typically extends from late spring through early fall when conditions are dry and hot. Additionally, flooding is a frequent hazard in the state, particularly during the spring when snowmelt from the mountains swells rivers and streams, and flash flooding can occur during heavy rainstorms.

To see how all the states fared, see the interactive infographic online.

The survey also shed light on the psychological impact of extreme weather events, with over 1 in 3 (35%) respondents reporting that they suffer from anxiety due to these occurrences. Among households that do not take preventive measures, financial constraints were cited as the primary reason, followed by uncertainty about the necessary supplies or actions to take. Surprisingly, 13% of respondents said that no one had explained to them what they need to do and why.

The survey also revealed a significant knowledge gap, with less than half (48%) of participants stating that they fully understand the risks of natural weather events in their area. Furthermore, only 1 in 5 respondents reported having a set plan among household members in case of a natural disaster.

Finally, when asked about their household's ability to sustain itself with current emergency supplies after an extreme weather event, 22% said they could only last for a few days, while 36% said they could survive for one week. Only 3% of respondents declared that they could sustain themselves for three weeks.

"The results of our survey are a wake-up call for all Americans," said Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, founder of ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba in a statement. "It's alarming to see that so many households are not taking any proactive measures to prepare for natural disasters, despite the increasing frequency and severity of these events. Diligent property maintenance can mean the difference between preservation and loss – in fact, preparedness should not be considered a choice, but a necessity.”

Survey Methodology: Servicemaster by Zaba surveyed 3,000 adults based on age, gender, and geography and used internal data sources to obtain population data sets. They also employed a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting.