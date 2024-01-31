Operation Allies Refuge: leadership in chaos

Joint Operations Center

Kabul, Afghanistan

Aug. 16, 2021

“The perimeter’s been breached; there are people on the runway.”

That radio call, heard around the Kabul joint operations center, revealed the chaos of the mission ahead. Four months after U.S. troops were called to evacuate Afghanistan and amid the longest war in American history, the Taliban were at the airport gates.





In a sold out gathering at the Daniel Island Club’s Speaker Series, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Pelbath shared a gripping narrative of “Leadership in Chaos” as he took center stage to recount his role in evacuating personnel and civilians and piloting the last C-17 out of Kabul, marking the end of 20 years of war.

Pelbath was the air mission commander tasked with evacuating U.S. military and civilian personnel from Kabul. Once people got wind the Americans were leaving, a mass panic ensued.

As the Taliban moved in on that August day two and half years ago, thousands of people, including families, rushed to the airport in an attempt to get out, running across the runways and clinging to the struts of a C-17 as it took off.

Operation Allies Refuge (OAR) was underway.

“It wasn’t just people we saw; it was a tidal wave,” Pelbath said. “Before we knew it, the ramp was overrun and the aircraft was surrounded.”

Piloting the C-17 was a crew from Charleston trying to assess the unique situation. As they taxied the plane, helicopters were called in to help disperse the crowd. When that failed to clear the area, the C-17 pilots decided to taxi down the length of the runway with hopes to leave the crowd behind. It worked, or so they thought.

“After talking to the helicopter pilots and ensuring the aircraft was clear, the C-17s took off. But shortly after takeoff, we found out the aircraft was not clear. Our indication of that was watching bodies fall.”

As the air mission commander for OAR, Pelbath’s mind began to question how he would meet the Air Force’s operation deadline of Aug. 31. Over the next 17 days, he would learn four lessons in leadership that led him to the end of the war.

GREAT LEADERS ARE NOT AFRAID TO BREAK THE RULES.

“It’s not possible to write a set of rules that will cover every situation you’re ever going to face,” Pelbath said.

OAR was a mission never faced before. Acknowledging that the Air Force would never go to illegal or unethical measures, Pelbath recognized everything else was a judgment call.

Under normal conditions, a C-17 aircraft would hold 102 passengers, each person seated and secured.

On Aug. 16, 2021, the aircraft flew 830 people out of Kabul. Packed on the floor, there were no seats, no seatbelts, and no air conditioning. The pilots flew for 18 hours, more than they’ve ever flown, riding on broken aircraft, sharing one bathroom.

“All of this was well outside the bounds of the rules,” Pelbath explained. “We did it because it’s what the situation required,”

He realized 102 passengers per trip wasn’t going to get the job done, so his team settled on a new rule: 450 passengers were allowed per trip to sit cross-legged along the floor.

Great leaders don’t obey the rules, Pelbath said. Instead, great leaders apply judgment in the application of the rules.

GIVE INTENT, NOT ORDERS.

By the time the operation reached its peak, there were 80 C-17s flying in and out of Afghanistan. This was four times the normal amount – and a third of the entire fleet were Afghan, Pelbath said. Given the circumstances, there was no time for individual orders, only the commander’s intent: fly to Afghanistan, pick up as many people as you can, and do it as safely as possible.

“You know what happens when you give orders?” Pelbath asked. “People do what you say, but they don’t always do what you want.”

Quarters were tight at the main operating base in Kabul. Pelbath described the lack of beds, the issue with air conditioning units, and the overall misery of war that swarmed the air.

One day, as he was on his way to the chow hall, he heard something that stopped him in his tracks: children laughing.

As he looked up, he saw three bounce houses in the middle of Kabul. Kids were jumping, laughing, and sliding down the inflatable houses in the midst of war. Not knowing how long the troops and Afghan families would have to stay there, someone had come up with the idea to distract everyone, even if for a moment.

“This didn’t come from some general in high order. This was solved by a low-level leader. Somebody had this idea and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to implement this because it’s the right thing to do.’”

GREAT LEADERS CRAVE FEEDBACK.

About halfway through the operation, Pelbath received specific feedback from a pilot. The pilot’s message simply read: “You’re pushing us too hard. Somebody is going to die.”

The leaders were met with a challenge, one that Pelbath described as a math problem. With so many people to bring out of the country, with only so many aircraft and a few days left of the operation, he knew everyone had to keep pushing.

Through a pilot operations center feedback system, Pelbath could see that even though they were setting evacuation number records every day, it still wasn’t going as quickly as needed.

Pelbath brought all the pilots together, and shared the pilot’s message. He also shared his own.

“We told them, ‘You were right. We are pushing you too hard. But we’re doing that because we trust you to take a knee when you have to.”

Pelbath explained it as solving a communication gap between the leadership and the people executing the mission.

MENTAL RESILIENCE MATTERS.

Pelbath defined resilience as the ability to bounce back day after day. And it was needed to complete OAR.

ISIS showed up on Aug. 26. A suicide bomber took the lives of 170 Afghans and 13 Americans, the final 13 Americans to give their lives in the 20-year war. The very next day, right before Pelbath’s plane took off, he received a radio call, “Another suicide bomber is here, and he’s on your airplane.”

Standing on the back of the aircraft among hundreds of people who didn’t hear the call, Pelbath realized two things: if the bomber is here, it’s over, and there’s nothing he can do about it. He sent a quick text to his family to tell them he loved them, and got back to work, removing passengers and searching the plane.

Landing safely, the air mission commander left the operating base, got a hot meal, took a shower, and hit his bunk that night before realizing he would have to do the same thing all over again the next day. He shared how he got through the final days of the operation.

“At the end of every flight, no matter how tired we were, no matter what time it was, our entire crew went to the chow hall together. It was about the people. Nobody understands what you’re going through like the people you’re going through it with.”

The break of camaraderie and fellowship pushed the leaders to bring their best into the following day, despite challenges that seemed impossible.

Aug. 30, 2021

Finally, it was the last day before the operation’s deadline. Pelbath explained that everything was planned on Zulu time, the military term used for universal time around the world. Kabul, four hours ahead of Zulu time, threw the air crew off their timeline. The mission was taking longer than expected, but then again, Pelbath said this was something that had never been done before.

Flying blacked-out airplanes using night vision goggles, communicating with joint terminal attack control forces, they were finally airborne and on their way home.

The operation was over: 124,000 people had been brought out of Kabul in 17 days.

Pelbath recalls turning on the TV the following day and hearing the president of the United States affirm the operation met its Aug. 31 deadline.

They had taken off at 11:59 p.m. local time.

“For me it felt like 4:29 a.m. Zulu time,” he explained.

The aftermath of the evacuation saw over 100,000 refugees arrive across the United States, with churches stepping in to support Afghan families settling into their new lives.

Pelbath expressed both pride in the accomplishment and frustration over leaving behind others deserving of refuge.

“It’s not enough. We left too early, and we left a lot of them behind who deserve to be here.”

Lt. Col. Alex Pelbath served an additional two years after OAR, retiring in 2023 as the director of C-17 Special Operations in Charleston. Now he spends his time as a spiritual and character development coach and resides in Mount Pleasant with his wife and kids.

He says he will never forget the “surreal” feeling of being the last aircraft out of Afghanistan, carrying the last soldiers out of a conflict that spanned his entire Air Force career.