Original developer shares Daniel Island creation in latest podcast

To watch the latest episode of "Local & Uncommon," titled "How Daniel Island Was Created: The Untold Story with Frank Brumley,” visit youtube.com/watch?v=1lDf5HH4M14. Legendary developer Frank Brumley recently shared the story behind the largest and riskiest project of his career – purchasing the 4,000-acre uninhabited island, now known as Daniel Island – in the latest episode of the "Local & Uncommon" podcast.

Host Robert Vingi sat down with Brumley to discuss how the real estate developer bought farmland from the Harry Guggenheim Foundation in his late 50s, and how it eventually grew into an award-winning master-planned community of more than 16,000 residents.

The podcast commemorates the 30th anniversary of the modern-day Daniel Island community.

During the interview, Brumley discussed how a New York competition, a failed London real estate venture (Canary Wharf), and a connection through the University of Virginia led him to take the helm of Daniel Island. He also shared how then-Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and his team navigated complex municipal boundaries across the Cooper and Wando rivers to annex the island into the City of Charleston.

Brumley also explained the story behind donating land for schools, such as Bishop England High School, local churches, and area parks, and how his team brought the Family Circle Cup, now the Credit One Charleston Open, to Daniel Island.

He also touched on the creation of the Daniel Island Community Fund and Foundation, which has directed nearly $20 million into community projects.

“In the course of my business in the financial sector, I am privileged to meet many singular and accomplished individuals and families,” Vingi said. “Few have had the impact to our community as has Frank Brumley and his wonderful family. I hope you enjoy this conversation with a humble and generous man.”