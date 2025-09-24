Oscar Family Fun Night shines bright at Daniel Island School

Daniel Island School was buzzing with excitement as families gathered for one of the most beloved traditions of the year: Oscar (the Osprey) Family Fun Night.

At the heart of the event was an opportunity for families to sit together, share a meal, and catch up with neighbors and friends. For many, it was the perfect pause in the busy back-to-school season and a reminder that sometimes the simplest traditions are the sweetest.

But dinner was just the beginning. The real excitement kicked in when the bingo cards came out. Each “B-I-N-G-O!” was followed by cheers and applause. From young students to parents and even grandparents, everyone was caught up in the thrill of the game.

Beyond bingo, the evening offered activities for every age. The playground and gym were alive with energy as kids dashed between games of gaga ball and four-square. The library was bustling with excitement from the book fair, and the spirit wear table was filled with families purchasing DIS merchandise for the school year.

What made Oscar Family Fun Night so special wasn’t just the spaghetti or the bingo or the activities; it was the sense of connection. Parents mingled with teachers outside the classroom setting, while students darted from table to table with friends. Volunteers worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and their efforts showed in every smiling face.

A special thank you to our DIS band students who played during the event and the middle school students who volunteered their time to set up, run activities, and clean up. And a huge thank you to the volunteers who helped plan the event, greet families, and help with the overall event operations.

Events like the Oscar Family Fun Night are reminders of why Daniel Island School is more than a place of learning. It’s a place where friendships grow, families connect, and laughter is always part of the fun. Families are already looking forward to next year’s celebration of food, fun, and community.

Oscar Family Fun Night was brought to families by the Daniel Island School PTA. Interested in supporting the Daniel Island School PTA? Visit dispta.org for more information. All membership and sponsorship funds directly support academic and community enrichment programs benefiting Daniel Island School.