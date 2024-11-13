From our family to yours

Cornbread, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie – oh my!

As families on Daniel Island and Clements Ferry gather around the Thanksgiving table, they bring with them cherished recipes passed down from generations, making their holiday meal one-of-a-kind.





Cornbread Dressing with Giblet Gravy

For Amber Forbes, Thanksgiving wouldn’t be the same without her grandmother’s cornbread dressing with giblet gravy.

“This recipe has been perfected through the generations,” Forbes said. “My MawMaw (great grandmother) was a cook in a small cafe in Spartanburg and her passion for cooking shined through every plate she served. She passed the recipe to my grandmother, Mama Mac, who would work alongside my Papa (grandfather) in the kitchen, taste-testing until it was just right.”

Forbes said Mama Mac’s dressing had a beautiful golden crust on the outside, while the center remained light and fluffy. “She would add large slices of sweet Vidalia onion for pops of color. The sage was bright and prominent, marrying perfectly with the roasted hen she served every year.”

The family tradition lives on, though Forbes said it will never be the same without her Papa’s final touches. “Just as our Mama Mac was the cornerstone to our family, her cornbread dressing and gravy was and will always be the cornerstone to our Thanksgiving table.”

Mama Mac Dressing Recipe:

Make a pan of cornbread. When cooled, crumble cornbread up in large bowl.

Ingredients:

1/2 pk Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix

2 tablespoons sage

1 onion minced

Salt & pepper to taste

2 cans of chicken broth

Directions: Mix dry ingredients well. Pour in broth & mix well (when you get to this point, have a man like Papa taste it to see what it needs).

Put in large glass dish pat it down.

Bake in 400 degree oven until brown.

Persimmon Salad

Dawn Harris’s Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without her persimmon salad.

“It’s a fresh, colorful side to go along with a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” she said. “It became a tradition about 15 years ago when my husband George and I wanted something similar to one of my sister’s Thanksgiving sides but wanted something fresher. We experimented with some seasonal fruits, and Costco started carrying persimmons and pomegranates so we created this recipe!”

What makes this salad special is its balance of sweetness and crunch, with persimmons and pomegranates adding vibrant color to the spread.

“George and I have seven children, and we only make this salad on Thanksgiving, so it feels like the holidays. Our Thanksgiving spread wouldn’t be complete without it,” Harris said.

One Thanksgiving, Harris accidentally bought the wrong persimmons when Costco ran out of her usual kind. “We almost had to spit it out! The taste was so astringent – nothing like what we were used to. After some research, we realized our family recipe calls for Fuyu persimmons. Lesson learned! Now it’s written in our Harris holiday recipe binder.”

Fuyu Persimmon Salad Recipe:

Ingredients: Persimmon (Fuyu)

Pomegranate seeds

Lime juice

Lime zest

Directions

Cut up persimmon into chunks.

Pour in pomegranate seeds.

Toss in lime juice.

Lime zest.

Serve cold. Yum!

Kidney Bean Salad

Cheryl Flecksteiner’s Kidney Bean Salad has been a staple of her family’s Thanksgiving ever since she could remember.

“It comes from my dad’s side of the family,” she said. “If I had to guess, I would say this recipe has been around for over 100 years!”

Flecksteiner said the dish is unique because it’s a cold salad, which contrasts with the other hot dishes on the table. “The kidney beans are soft, but not mushy, while the peppers and celery provide a nice crunch. The dressing has a discreet flavor that compliments the ingredients rather than overpowering them. It’s a refreshing, clean-tasting dish in a sea of multi-flavored side dishes to accompany our turkey.”

Cheryl’s late grandmother, Magaret Broskow, always made the dish from memory, and now she continues the tradition.

“I’ll pass this to my daughter when I am no longer here, and hopefully she will make and share it with her family,” Flecksteiner said. “Even though the younger generations of our family never met Grandma Broskow, my generation and my parents’ generation always think of her and smile when we see this on our table.”

Red Kidney Bean Salad Recipe:

Ingredients: 1 can dark red kidney beans, drained & rinsed

1 small (8oz.) container sour cream

1 1/2 TBL Miracle Whip

1-2 inside “baby” celery stalks or 1/2 of large stalk - finely chopped

1/3 to 1/2 of one green bell pepper - cut into small pieces Directions: Place rinsed & drained beans in bottom of small bowl.

Sprinkle green pepper pieces on top of kidney beans.

Put sour cream on top of green pepper layer.

Put dollup of Miracle Whip on center on top of sour cream layer.

Sprinkle celery on top of Miracle Whip. Cover tightly & refrigerate overnight.

Just before serving, mix all ingedients & serve cold.

Thanksgiving Leftover Pie

For Jay Karen, Thanksgiving leftovers are something to look forward to even more than the feast itself.

His sister-in-law came up with the idea for Leftover Pie about 10 years ago, making it their Black Friday tradition ever since.

“Think of this as a Thanksgiving pot pie with all the flavors mashed up,” Karen said. “It’s like getting your fork through a little bit of everything at once, including a bit of flaky pie crust. It’s hard to believe it’s not a staple in every American family’s day-after repertoire.”

Karen calls his Leftover Pie an “all-in-one delicious blend of warm ingredients, topped with cold cranberry chutney.” An added bonus is how easily pie can be served as leftovers without taking up all the Tupperware.

Leftover Pie Recipe:

Ingredients: 2 cups gravy (prepared in advance)

Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts (or homemade, two sheets per pie)

Leftover turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, shredded Brussels sprouts, green beans, stuffing, and gravy (or your preferred Thanksgiving leftovers).

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line a pie dish with one sheet of pie dough.

Layer your leftovers on the crust and fill until just above the crust’s edge.

For the top crust, either place a whole sheet of dough or cut it into 1-inch strips and weave them across the pie.

Bake for 20 minutes. Cover the edges with foil, then bake for another 10-15 minutes until golden brown. Let sit for 10 minutes. Serve warm with cranberry relish or chutney.

10 Dollar Pie

Shea Gibson’s 10 Dollar Pie, a fruit cobbler, has been a family favorite since the 1970s.

“The recipe was shared at my mother’s bridal shower,” he said. “This was back when recipes were shared on 3x5-inch index cards.”

Described as a hearty and delicious dish, Gibson said any fruit works for this cobbler. “Apples would be the preferred fruit for Thanksgiving as a seasonal choice.”

Gibson appreciates the fall flavors of the dish. “It brings the sweetness of cobbler and vanilla ice cream together to finish off a hearty meal. Of course, be ready for lethargy to set in!”

10 Dollar Pie Recipe:

Ingredients: 1 stick margarine

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

1 cup sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1 can drained or 1 package frozen drained, or 2 cups fresh lightly sugared fruit Directions: Melt margarine in large casserole dish. Mix flour, sugar, and baking powder together with milk and pour into melted margarine. Place fruit on top. Cook at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Drunk Cranberry Sauce

Dara Liberatore’s Drunk Cranberry Sauce was born out of a desire to elevate a Thanksgiving classic.

“Back in 2001 I moved to Atlanta and didn’t have time to travel back to see my family, so I participated in my first Friendsgiving. Everyone brought a dish, and mine was drunk cranberry sauce,” she said.

Ever since, the dish has been a hit, and Liberatore considers it her Thanksgiving go-to. “It’s sweet and sour with a bit of a punch. I use bourbon! It’s so unique and fun and brings a smile to everyone’s face.”

Drunk Cranberry Sauce Recipe:

Ingredients: 2 (12 oz) bags fresh cranberries, rinsed and sorted

1 1/2 cups dark brown sugar, packed (adjust to taste)

1 1/2 cups orange juice

4-inch piece of orange peel

3/4 cup bourbon (more if desired)

3 cinnamon sticks (or 1 tbsp ground cinnamon)

1-inch piece fresh ginger, sliced into 1/4-inch slices

3-inch sprig fresh rosemary

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Pumpkin Bread

Michelle Lindsey’s Pumpkin Bread recipe was created by her mother when Lindsey was a child.

“Someone gave us a loaf of pumpkin bread, but we wished it had more spice. My mom loved to bake, so she experimented and developed her own recipe,” she recalled. “It’s rich, soft, cozy, and full of pumpkin spice – it’s like fall in a loaf pan.”

After her mother passed away in 2017, Lindsey has continued to bake the bread every Thanksgiving.

“Everyone who has ever tried it has been crazy about it,” she said. “The sweet aroma of the spices fills my apartment and brings back so many special memories of baking with my mom. The Thanksgivings we shared together, cooking and baking, were filled with joy and such a blessing.”

Pumpkin Bread Recipe: