Over 2,200 homes in 2026 pipeline for DI, Clements Ferry area

If it feels like construction cranes are becoming part of the landscape, there’s a reason.

In the next few years, more than 2,200 new residences are planned, under construction, or moving through approvals on Daniel Island and along Clements Ferry Road, a wave of growth that will significantly reshape both communities in the coming years.

DI BUILDOUT CONTINUES

Much of Daniel Island’s residential expansion is unfolding along the waterfront, where East West Partners continues to build out the next phases of The Waterfront community near the Children's Park.

The Waterfront Phase 3, currently under construction, includes a mix of condominiums, townhomes and duplexes clustered at the end of Longshore Street and along Helmsman Street. Together, the phase will add 47 new homes.

The Waterfront Phase 4, known as Marin, has broken ground on its two marsh-adjacent buildings near Pier View Street and Daniels Landing Drive. The development will include 128 apartment and condo units with one- to three-bedroom layouts, private terraces and amenities such as a rooftop lounge, pet spa and private pool. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.

Closer to the heart of town, a boutique mixed-use building is rising at 211 Seven Farms Drive, directly across from Vespa Pizzeria. The three-story development will feature five high-end condominiums above a ground-floor commercial space slated for a dermatology practice. The residences, ranging from 2,300 to 2,800 square feet, are already drawing interest, with two units sold ahead of the projected spring 2026 completion.

Additional growth is planned within Nowell Creek Village, where Holder Properties has proposed 24 townhomes facing Daniel Island Drive as part of Phase 2 of the development. The project has drawn strong community attention due to the removal of protected trees. After months of mediation, a compromise was reached that preserves key trees at the entrance while allowing the townhomes to move forward, alongside expanded replanting efforts to restore the streetscape.

Holder Properties is also behind a proposed 30-unit townhome-style apartment development on Parcel Q5 off Fairchild Street. While the conceptual site plan was approved in late 2023, no new updates or renderings have been released.

Another large addition is planned near Bishop England High School, where Davis Development has cleared land and is in the beginning stages of building a 242-unit apartment community off Seven Farms Drive on Parkline Avenue. The Davis Daniel Island Apartments project has gone through multiple design refinements to reduce building height and soften its visual impact. Construction is expected to add density near Talison Row and Daniel Island Village.

Rounding out Daniel Island’s residential growth is The Marshes at Daniel Island, a multi-phase neighborhood tucked behind Governors Park. Developed by Stanley Martin Homes with custom residences by Homes By Dickerson, the community will ultimately include up to 80 townhomes and single-family homes. With prices starting at $2.4 million, the development leans into luxury living, offering access to a neighborhood pool, cabana, and deep-water dock slips along the Wando River. Several homes are already under construction, with more phases moving through final reviews.

CLEMENTS FERRY CORRIDOR

Clements Ferry Road continues to emerge as one of the region’s fastest-growing residential corridors.

One of the largest projects underway is Berkshire at Point Hope, a 192-unit townhome community designed to preserve a lower-density feel. The development is being built in residential pods, with only a portion of the site developed to maintain open space. Amenities include trails, a pool, a dog park, and direct pedestrian access to the Philip Simmons school campus. Homes are expected to be completed in October 2026.

Farther down the corridor, land clearing is underway for Del Webb at Point Hope, a 55-plus active adult community that will eventually bring more than 750 homes to the area. The first phase is expected to begin soon, marking one of the largest single residential projects in the region.

Several mixed-use and multifamily developments are also in the pipeline. Point Hope Capstone, a 323-unit community with ground-floor retail space, is planned for the Clements Ferry corridor, while Ashton Charleston Residential is moving forward with a 110-unit affordable townhome development nearby. Together, the projects aim to blend housing options with walkable commercial space as the area continues to grow.

Senior housing is also part of the long-term vision. Restore at Point Hope, still in the city approval process, would bring hundreds of units of active adult, assisted living, and memory care housing to land across from Point Hope Commons.

Smaller-scale projects are contributing as well, including a six-townhome development planned for Sportsman Island Drive and a major new apartment community by Alliance Residential and MAA. Known as MAA Point Hope, the 336-unit complex will include multiple residential buildings, a clubhouse, and resort-style amenities, adding another large residential anchor to the corridor.