Ozempic: A miracle drugs for weight loss?

Hailed by many as a miracle drug for weight loss, it seems Ozempic is a medication people are either taking or talking about.

Studies in the New England Journal of Medicine and other journals show Ozempic can reduce obesity – and possibly reduce 15% of a person's body weight over a year's time.

So what exactly is Ozempic, and what makes it so different?

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication indicated to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. Administered as a once-weekly injection, its active ingredient, semaglutide, is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist (RA).

Semaglutide works by activating GLP-1 receptors throughout the body, enhancing the effects of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1. This helps boost the release of insulin and reduce the release of glucagon, simultaneously controlling blood sugar.

Semaglutide was initially prescribed solely for diabetes management, until more recently, when it gained recognition as an effective weight-loss medication.

“MUSC participated in many of the trials for semaglutide,” said Patrick O’Neil, director of MUSC's Weight Management Center. “You see an average weight loss of about 15% to 16% of the person’s starting weight. That's a much higher percentage than had ever been seen with any weight loss drugs previously approved by the FDA.”

How does it work for weight loss?

Ozempic is not FDA-approved as a weight loss drug, but the active ingredient semaglutide has been proven to cause weight loss. In 2021, a semaglutide injection drug called Wegovy was the first to be approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity.

“It’s basically mimicking a naturally produced peptide that's made in the gut,” O’Neil said. “It tends to help regulate glucose and contribute to a feeling of fullness.”

O’Neil said semaglutide impacts weight by reducing hunger, appetite, and cravings by affecting the hunger center in the brain. It also slows the rate of stomach emptying, prolonging feelings of fullness after meals.

Is it effective and safe?

In a clinical trial by Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, participants who took semaglutide lost an average of 14.9% of their body weight, compared to just 2.4% for those who took a placebo. While studies and statistics have shown favorable weight loss with Ozempic, O’Neil stressed it’s not a quick fix.

“It is a big deal, but it's not a cure-all,” he said. “You need to use FDA-approved obesity medications along with diet and exercise. They're not intended to be a simple solution to a complex problem, but this is a substantially greater effect than we've seen from any previously approved obesity medication.”

Ozempic does have side effects, primarily gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation. The side effects may be temporary, lasting a few days or weeks. Healthcare providers may be able to minimize the risk by slowly increasing the dose over time, but if side effects become bothersome or severe, it's recommended to contact a provider right away.

Eligibility and cost

Cost may also be a concern. Some semaglutide prescriptions are over $1,000 a month, O’Neil said.

“Most insurance plans do not cover medication or any kind of treatment for obesity, so it is a medical condition that's really discriminated against in a lot of different ways,” he said.

Since Ozempic is only FDA approved for type 2 diabetes and not for weight loss, it’s up to health care professionals to determine its suitability for individual patients.

Generally, it is prescribed to patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more, those who have difficulty losing weight, or those with weight-related health conditions like high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

Local experiences with Ozempic

Dana Roberts, who resides on Clements Ferry, started taking it last year when she said nothing else seemed to keep the weight off. Weighing in each week, she lost 30 pounds in a few months and stopped once she reached her goal weight.

“I had zero side effects or symptoms, and I’ve kept the weight off since,” she said. “It’s a lifestyle change. Once you learn how to manage your meals and portions, it’s pretty easy to maintain that.”

Jimmy Baldrick, a Daniel Island resident, uses Ozempic for his type 2 diabetes and has experienced significant weight loss. In a year’s time, he said, “I lost about 20 pounds, but it has leveled out where I’m not losing any more. I think it’s a great drug as long as it’s used for what it’s supposed to be used for. It’s definitely helped me.”

While locals and adults may have reported weight loss results, O’Neil stressed the importance of combining it with a healthy lifestyle and consulting with health care professionals, as individual responses to the medication may vary depending on health history and specific needs.