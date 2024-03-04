Padel joins pickleball in new racket sport craze

World-class tennis players aren’t the only ones on the courts at this year’s Credit One Charleston Open.

In between the tennis matches and snacking on local grub, the 2024 COCO is giving fans the chance to pick up their own rackets with interactive activities like pickleball and padel.

Pickleball, often dubbed the love child of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, returns for its third year at the Charleston Open.

Tournament attendees can choose between four courts, which will be used for demonstrations and open play.

Players can join in at any time, and paddles will be provided by Viking Athletics, the activity’s sponsor this year.

Rob Eppelsheimer, facility director for LTP Daniel Island and LTP Mount Pleasant, shared what people can expect when they arrive on the pickleball court.

“Pickleball is a very active sport, growing rapidly. It makes a certain sound when people hit that ball, and that sound attracts people,” he said.

“With the addition of padel, we wouldn’t have taken it to the 10th degree if we didn’t think the timing was right, but both are so popular now.”

The tournament now has a padel court in place, which Eppelsheimer said is the COCO’s first.

“Padel is brand new to us this year,” he said. “We are the second court to be built in South Carolina, and we’re going to be the first one that’s available to the public.”

The sport of padel, popular in Europe and South America, is played on a smaller court with walls.

Professionals will be putting on exhibitions throughout the week and getting the crowd into the action.

“I first saw padel at tennis events in Rome and Madrid… and quickly realized how engaging the sport is both from playing and watching as a fan,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, which manages the COCO.

“We’re excited to be the first in the Lowcountry to offer fans the chance to experience this sport,” he said. “Once you play, you’ll be hooked.”

The COCO schedule is packed with exciting activities for both pickleball and padel enthusiasts.

Guests can participate in daily clinics, test out the newest gear from Viking Athletics, and watch exhibition matches.

Daily activities on the pickleball courts will include events like King of the Court, Glow Night, and a celebrity exhibition of local weathercasters and sportscasters who will compete against each other. Look out for ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg, WCBD’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, and Raphael James, news anchor of Live 5 News.

The court will also see clubs from around the Lowcountry play alongside each other, with pickleball players coming from LTP Daniel Island, the Daniel Island Club, Wild Dunes, and the I’ON Club.

“This is something we’ve never done in the past,” Eppelsheimer said. “The purpose of this is that we’re getting ready to start a local inner club league, so this will be our kickoff to that.”

The LTP facilities director said pickleball is a favorite activity for patrons, and he expects padel to be no different.

Daniel Island resident and pickleball fan Sarah Buist said she is excited to compete in the week-long activities.

“I got to play last year, so I’m looking forward to competing this year and enjoying the new padel court,” she said. “Activities like these make the whole tournament fun for everyone, even people who aren’t usually into tennis.”

Both pickleball and padel are located in the expanded “other racket sports zone” behind COCO Row and Practice Court C.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner who wants to hop on the pickleball and padel train, grab a paddle and get out on the courts.

Padel Schedule

All day, through Sunday, April 7.

Pickleball Schedule

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, April 7.

● Daily activities will include Open Play, King of the Court and Jail.

● Celebrity Exhibition Wednesday, April 3, 3-5 p.m. Six local broadcasters and others will compete in a celebrity round-robin.

● King of the Court, Thursday, April 4, 5-7 p.m. Clinic with teams trying to knock the king and queen off their thrones.

● Glow Night, Thursday, April 5, after sunset. The court will be lit up with string lights, and people will play with a glowing ball.