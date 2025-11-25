Home / News / Palmetto Freedom Fest raises record $1.1M

Palmetto Freedom Fest raises record $1.1M

Tue, 11/25/2025 - 10:34am admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT

The 2025 Palmetto Freedom Fest raised a record-breaking $1.1 million for the Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter – more than double previous years and the highest total in the event’s history. 

Held on Nov. 7 at Credit One Stadium, the festival drew over 400 guests, including Folds of Honor speaker Alex Maddox, whose husband was a police officer killed in the line of duty. Her son, Bodie, was born just four days later. 

A $250,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor helped push fundraising to new heights, bringing the stadium’s four-year contribution to Folds of Honor to over $2.6 million. 

All proceeds will fund educational scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members and first responders across South Carolina. 

 

