Palmetto Freedom Fest returns to DI, country star Chris Janson to headline

It’s part concert, part fundraiser, part reunion, and for one night this fall, just 350 people will pack the Grand Lawn at Credit One Stadium, for an event where the loudest moment might not be the music.

The 5th Annual Palmetto Freedom Fest returns Friday, Oct. 30, transforming the Charleston venue into an intimate setting for one of the Lowcountry’s most purpose-driven nights out. Headlined this year by country artist Chris Janson, the evening blends live music, auctions, and food and drinks, all in support of the Palmetto State Chapter of Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members and first responders.

This year’s smaller guest list is a deliberate shift aimed at bringing attendees closer to the people at the center of the mission.

“Working closely with our incredible partners at Credit One Stadium and Beemok, we have really been intent to bring our guests closer to the experience in several different ways,” said Eric Timko, vice president of the Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter. “By having military and first responder families as our guests along with South Carolina Folds of Honor families, our guests can engage with and hear their stories firsthand.”

Rather than spreading the experience across a large crowd, organizers have reimagined the layout so guests are positioned closer to the stage. Alongside the entertainment, the heart of the night remains the families themselves.

“The most pivotal and impactful part of the night is hearing firsthand the tragic stories of our Folds of Honor spouses and recipients,” Timko said. “But tragedy turns to hope in knowing that we are there to help and support them, and provide their families with some relief through a Folds of Honor scholarship.”

That balance between celebration and remembrance is what has helped define Palmetto Freedom Fest since its inception. Guests can expect an evening that moves between emotional testimony and elevated hospitality, including specialty food and beverages, a cigar and bourbon bar, exclusive Folds of Honor swag, and live and silent auctions.

Chris Janson returns as this year’s headliner, a choice Timko says reflects his commitment to the cause.

“Chris is a patriot who strongly supports our military and first responders,” he said. “After performing here in 2024 and seeing firsthand the incredible support that our community provided, he expressed his desire to return.”

As the event enters its fifth year, momentum continues to grow. Last year’s Freedom Fest raised more than $1.1 million, and overall support has now surpassed $2.5 million since the event began. Still, Timko says the goal has never changed.

“The goal we set every year is a simple one: no qualified scholarship applicant will be turned down for a scholarship. Our hope is this event continues to grow because of the impact we have on our South Carolina military and first responder families that we all depend on to protect us and keep us safe.”