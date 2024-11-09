Par Paradise opens

Daniel Island residents have eagerly awaited the arrival of several new businesses, and the wait may finally over.

Par Paradise: “cutting-edge” golf experience arrives

Par Paradise, a “cutting-edge indoor golf haven,” according to owner Chris Buchholz, officially opened its doors. The facility boasts three TruGolf simulator bays equipped with the latest APOGEE launch monitor system and E6 course software, offering players access to 100 courses worldwide.

“We are open and slowly onboarding members through this first month,” Buchholz said. “I’m excited for everyone to see the technology that we have, including our PuttView system, which is the only unit in the Southeastern United States.”

Initially planned for a spring opening, construction and permitting challenges pushed back the grand opening.

“This was a process that started in May of 2023. Construction hit delays mainly on the permitting side, and we caught some bad breaks with issues that were out of our control that hindered some of the final inspections,” Buchholz explained. “While it was a long road to get here, we got to work with some great folks and look forward to working with other small businesses on Daniel Island to support each other.”

Par Paradise will offer regular tournaments, league play, and social events. While membership will initially be capped at 100, Buchholz said, “We hope to add additional membership perks as we get up and running. I thank all the community members who supported us through the process, and our future members for displaying patience and enthusiasm.”

Buck’s Deli to bring a ‘taste of home’ before the holidays

Residents are also awaiting the opening of Buck’s Deli, a gourmet market set to offer a range of locally sourced, organic, and allergen-friendly foods.

The market will feature baked goods, made-to-order sandwiches and salads, homemade soups, farm-fresh produce, and specialty grocery items.

“We have spent over a year developing our concept, designing the space, and securing a fantastic executive chef and staff,” owner Gail Buck said.

Like many businesses, Buck’s Deli faced construction delays, primarily due to converting the space, which was formerly a gym, into a fully functional kitchen. “It’s taking longer than we thought… It has certainly been a journey and learning experience for our family, but we have used the time to improve upon many aspects of our market and menu offerings,” Buck said.

The Buck’s spokesperson said the team is grateful for the community’s support and patience. “Our goal is to be open before the holidays and we’re doing our best to make that happen!”

Heavy’s Barburger pushed back due to construction

Heavy’s Barburger, a popular downtown Charleston burger bar, is expanding to Daniel Island, taking over the former Laura Alberts location.

Known for its smashburgers, wings, and Charleston-based draft beer selection, Heavy’s new location will offer the same tasty menu items along with family-style seating and booths, indoor/outdoor community tables, and a vintage sound system.

“We can’t wait to fire up the flat top, crank up the tunes and give you our best,” John Haire, founder of Heavy’s Barburger, said in a press release. “We’ve gotten to know and serve so many families that live on Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, Park Circle and Mount Pleasant. It will mean so much to grow our business towards this side of Charleston.”

Although the plan was to open this summer, construction delays pushed back the timeline. In a recent Facebook post, the owners acknowledged the delay.

“Let’s just say we’re on construction time, but we’re getting there! Stay tuned Daniel Island, because we’ll be smashin’ burgers and shakin’ margaritas soon!”