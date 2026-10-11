Park deal may save additional traffic headaches for Clements Ferry commuters

A new public park is coming to the Wando River, and for Daniel Island and Clements Ferry residents who regularly travel Highway 41, the biggest news may be what's not being built.

On Oct. 13, Mount Pleasant Town Council approved a $28.5 million agreement with land owner and developer, Highland Resources, to purchase 129 acres of the Republic Tract, an 185-acre property along the Wando River behind the Rivertowne subdivision.

The land purchase will preserve more than two miles of waterfront for a future public park while limiting development on the remaining 56 acres to 95 single-family homes.

Without the agreement, town officials estimated that as many as 1,600 residential units could have been built on the property if it received sewer service while remaining in unincorporated Charleston County.

That's a difference of more than 1,500 potential homes built along Highway 41, a road already familiar to Clements Ferry commuters for its heavy traffic.

Mount Pleasant Councilman Daniel Brownstein said the town wanted to avoid adding another large development to the corridor, particularly with continued residential growth across the Wando River.

“We really did not want a large-scale development in this spot, especially because it’s such a beautiful property right on the water,” he said.

The decision comes as thousands of homes are planned for the Cainhoy Peninsula, including new neighborhoods along Clements Ferry Road. Highway 41 serves as a popular connection between the growing Berkeley County communities and Mount Pleasant.

Although the agreement won't fix existing traffic problems, it does eliminate the possibility of another large residential development at the Republic Tract under the zoning scenario town officials had considered.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Pro Tem Howard Chapman called the reduction in homes one of the most important parts of the settlement with the current developer.

“In negotiations with Highland, they agreed to do only 95 homes, which is a great benefit to our community,” Chapman said.

The agreement ends a years-long legal dispute involving the town, Mount Pleasant Waterworks, and the property's former owners, the Deierlein family. The family sued in 2023 over requirements to annex the land into Mount Pleasant to receive water and sewer service.

Mount Pleasant previously attempted to purchase the entire property in 2022, but its approximately $21 million offer was rejected.

Houston-based developer Highland Resources bought the land last March for $37.5 million and inherited the legal proceedings filed by the Deierlein family. Highland settled with the town and will retain a portion designated for residential development, while the town and developer will share the cost of a new access road off Highway 41.

Beyond the traffic implications, the park would give Daniel Island and Clements Ferry families another nearby option for spending time outdoors.

The land will be preserved as a passive public park, meaning recreation will focus on the property's natural setting rather than athletic fields or large recreational facilities. Specific plans for trails and other amenities have not yet been released.

Some residents have already expressed interest in a public boat landing.

“We're surrounded by water, but there aren't that many places where you can actually get out and enjoy it unless you have a boat or live on the water,” Clements Ferry resident Thomas Hunt said.

“Highway 41 is already a nightmare during rush hour, so the last thing we need is another thousand homes adding to it,” resident Savannah Meyers noted, who drives along Clements Ferry and the Wando Bridge daily. “I'd much rather see that land turned into a park that everyone can enjoy.”

Brownstein said the idea could be considered, although sediment and dredging requirements may make it difficult. There are currently no plans for a landing.