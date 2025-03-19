Parks and pools coming to Point Hope

Point Hope residents who have spent their summers without a signature park or pool can look forward to big changes in 2026.

As one of Charleston’s fastest growing communities, Point Hope will soon welcome Doolittle Park, the area’s first resident-only recreational hub. Named after aviation pioneer James B. Doolittle, this expansive park will feature a junior Olympic-size swimming pool, a resort-style family pool with a fountain play area, tennis and pickleball courts, a basketball court, an event lawn, and a covered pavilion with restrooms.

Julie Dombrowski, communications director for the DI Development Company, emphasized the park’s significance for the community.

“Access to recreational amenities is among the top factors influencing buyers’ decisions to purchase a home at Point Hope,” she said. “They’re already enjoying our community’s first parks and trails, but the pool and sports complex is what many of them have been most looking forward to.”

When it comes to the community’s new signature pool, Point Hope resident Hope Bakerman is especially excited.

“Every summer, we’ve either gone to a friend’s pool or made the trip to a public pool, which isn’t always convenient. Having one right here in Point Hope will be a game-changer,” she said.

Daniel Island real estate agent Sharon Cassidy, who has lived in Point Hope for four years, also looks forward to the new amenities coming to her home base. “Doolittle Park will bring much-needed and long-overdue amenities that will truly enhance the community. We can’t wait to bring our grandkids there when they visit.”

Point Hope’s new swimming and sports facilities are scheduled to open in spring of 2026.

Adding to the community’s transformation, Brooking Square, a luxury apartment development by Woodfield Development, is under construction on Cainhoy Village Road. With 348 units, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes, the project is set to introduce more housing options to the area.

Dombrowski explained that Brooking Square residents will have access to exclusive amenities, while Doolittle Park will be reserved for the residential property owners at Point Hope. The first Brooking Square residents are expected to move in by summer of 2026, according to the developers.

Beyond new living spaces, Point Hope’s innovative linear park project, The Waterline, is poised to redefine how residents interact with their surroundings. This linked park system will enhance connectivity with a five-mile trail loop, featuring interconnected ponds, nature trails, plazas, gathering areas, and scenic walking and biking paths.

“The Waterline runs parallel to the north side of Clements Ferry Road,” Dombrowski said. “The ponds will be connected by a five-mile trail loop and adjacent to properties that are being developed with offices, shops, restaurants, services, and residential offerings.”

While details are still being finalized, The Waterline will be developed in phases over several years, including both stormwater management and recreational opportunities for residents. It’s something Cassidy and her husband are anticipating.

“The Waterline project is designed to improve stormwater management while also creating trails that will connect neighborhoods and retail spaces,” she said. “We already love using the existing trails and having restaurants, shops, and offices right in our backyard. As a Realtor with Daniel Island Real Estate, I can confidently say this is an easy place to sell. We truly love living here!”