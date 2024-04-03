Partial closure of Fairchild Street

A portion of 100 Fairchild Street on Daniel Island will see a temporary lane closure starting Wednesday, March 6.

The City of Charleston lane closure is expected to be through Friday, March 8, however, that schedule could be impacted by inclement weather and may extend the closure through Monday, March 11.

During this time, a construction company will connect to a water line in the area. One lane will remain open at all times and traffic control personnel will be there to help direct traffic.

Travel through the area may be slower than normal during the lane closure, so residents are advised to plan ahead and allow some extra time for travel during the dates.