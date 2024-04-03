Home / News / Partial closure of Fairchild Street

Partial closure of Fairchild Street

Mon, 03/04/2024 - 11:26am admin
By: 
Provided

A portion of 100 Fairchild Street on Daniel Island will see a temporary lane closure starting Wednesday, March 6.

The City of Charleston lane closure is expected to be through Friday, March 8, however, that schedule could be impacted by inclement weather and may extend the closure through Monday, March 11.

During this time, a construction company will connect to a water line in the area. One lane will remain open at all times and traffic control personnel will be there to help direct traffic.

Travel through the area may be slower than normal during the lane closure, so residents are advised to plan ahead and allow some extra time for travel during the dates.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here