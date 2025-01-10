When country music star Lee Brice takes the stage on Daniel Island this November, it won’t just be another concert. It will be a party with a purpose.

The 4th Annual Palmetto Freedom Fest returns Friday, Nov. 7, on the Grand Lawn at Credit One Stadium. Organized by Folds of Honor board member Eric Timko, the event blends live music, community, and patriotism, all while raising scholarship funds for South Carolina families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders.

“We want and expect our guests to experience an incredible night of patriotism that celebrates the sacrifices made by our military, first responders and their families,” Timko said. “We have some surprises in store for this year with two new opening acts that will not disappoint and then of course, Lee Brice and his band will bring a helluva party to Daniel Island.”

Brice, now a fixture of the festival, was an easy choice to headline.



“Lee is back by popular demand from both our past guests and from Lee himself,” Timko said. “Lee has been an incredible supporter of Folds of Honor for more than the 12 years we have known him and his passion to give back and support our Folds families is incredible.”

This year’s fundraising goal is ambitious: $500,000, which Timko said could directly impact about 100 South Carolina families. Last year, more than 7,700 qualified Folds applicants nationwide went unfunded simply due to lack of resources.

“It means that our Folds families will be able to educate their children or spouses through the incredible generosity we receive at the Palmetto Freedom Fest and our other events throughout the year,” he said.

Since its inception, the festival has raised more than $1.6 million and funded 478 scholarships for local families. If this year’s goal is met, it will surpass the $2 million milestone. But Timko describes the event as much more than a fundraiser.

“We call it a huge ‘Party with a Purpose.’ Powerful stories of loss that through the generosity of others become incredible stories of hope and resilience,” he said.

Alongside the music, guests can also participate in a Harley-Davidson motorcycle raffle, featuring a custom 1975 Shovel Head bike and trailer, with proceeds going to Folds of Honor Palmetto State. Food and beverages will be available on the Grand Lawn.

About 50 Charleston-area military members and first responders will also be honored at the event, alongside scholarship recipients eager to share their stories.

For Timko, watching the community rally each year moves him deeply. “We have created a movement and will continue to do so for many years to come,” he said. “Our hope is that when Lee closes it down, our crowd leaves so energized that they feel the impact their generosity has provided our SC Folds families.”