Passing the package: Daniel Island UPS Store owners to retire

Spoiler alert: The Daniel Island UPS Store is NOT closing its doors!

Owners Todd and Julie Erickson have announced that at the end of the month they will pass the torch to a dynamic young couple, Krupa and Vivek Patel, who just settled on Daniel Island two months ago.

Since acquiring the store in 2021, the Ericksons have transformed it into a beloved community cornerstone. And now, the adventure continues with fresh faces ready to make their mark.

The store, conveniently located in the Publix shopping center, will continue to operate seamlessly, with the current staff delivering top-notch service to the community. While the Ericksons are thrilled to embark on their retirement adventure, they will collaborate with the new owners to ensure a flawless transition. They are ready and eager to assist the new owners with any questions that may pop up.

One of the things Julie will miss the most is the people.

“I can guarantee you it'll be the social aspect we will miss,” she said. “My biggest challenge will be not being able to see everybody as much. I won't see anyone hardlyat all, but others I'll see around the community. But I know that's going to be my hardest thing.”

Locals have showered the Ericksons with heartfelt well wishes, both online and in person. The community agrees that the couple was a unique and cherished addition, leaving a void that will be deeply felt.

Customer Kelly Martin will miss the owners. She says the Daniel Island UPS Store has been an incredible resource for both her personal and professional needs.

“I count on Julie’s can-do attitude and Todd’s professionalism every time. Together, they made an outstanding team and are a wonderful example of exceptional customer service and

community support.”

Becky Belcher has been a loyal customer since moving to Daniel Island nearly a decade ago. “I have been a frequent customer these past eight years and am going to miss Julie and Todd and their upbeat and friendly interactions. I know their staff will continue the top-notch service in their absence, but they will be missed!”

But customers don’t need to worry. The new owners plan to continue the Ericksons' commitment to the Daniel Island community. The Patels say their values will remain at the heart of everything they do.

“Our goal is to ensure that customers continue to receive the same friendly service and dependable support they have come to expect. We recognize this store is more than just a business; it’s a part of the community, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward,” Vivek said.

The couple are excited to build relationships and continue providing the Ericksons' high level of service.