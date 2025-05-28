A Path Through the Palmetto State

Picture a trail where you can hike through misty mountain forests, pedal past golden farmlands, and stroll beside saltwater marshes teeming with wildlife – all without ever leaving South Carolina.

That’s the magic of the Palmetto Trail, a 500-mile cross-state adventure that stretches from Walhalla’s Blue Ridge Mountains to the Intracoastal Waterway in Awendaw.

Developed by the Palmetto Conservation Foundation and established in 1994, it’s the longest pedestrian and bicycle trail in the state and the largest trail construction project in South Carolina history.

Divided into 31 passages ranging from 1.3 to 47 miles, the trail is a living showcase of the state’s natural diversity, from mountain ridgelines to moss-draped swamps. Some passages are popular with weekend cyclists and families; others require multi-day trekking skills and a healthy respect for nature.

The trail also reflects a mission of accessibility and preservation, offering free public access to outdoor recreation that promotes health, connection, and conservation.





“Since its founding in 1994, the Palmetto Trail has been dedicated to providing free public access to countless miles of cross-state hiking, biking, and exploration across South Carolina,” said Mary Roe, executive director of the Palmetto Trail.

From mountains to marshes

Each passage of the Palmetto Trail has been strategically selected using a master trail plan that considers terrain, access, and recreational potential.

“Our trail builder looks at the path of least resistance and what would be the best outcome for maximum opportunity for hiking, biking, camping, and horse riding,” Roe explained.

While every passage is open to hiking and backpacking, some also allow mountain biking, horseback riding, and camping. Each region of the trail offers its own unique landscapes and ecosystems:

• Awendaw Passage begins at Buck Hall Recreation Area on the Intracoastal Waterway, winding through maritime forest along Awendaw Creek with sweeping views of salt marshes and palmetto trees.

• Swamp Fox Passage, the trail’s longest segment at 47 miles, traverses four ecosystems in the Francis Marion National Forest – land that once served as cover for Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion.

• Santee Passage winds through the agricultural heart of Orangeburg County, where cotton, soybeans, and seasonal fruit stands dot the trail.

• Middle Saluda Passage in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area features rugged elevation changes, cascading waterfalls, and thick forest.

• Blue Ridge Electric Co-Op Passage explores remote Upstate terrain and rewards hikers with panoramic views, a dramatic boulder field, and blooming wildflowers.

Together, these passages form a continuous, ever-changing journey through South Carolina’s Lowcountry, midlands, and mountains – a living portrait of the state’s natural heritage.

A trail for every explorer

For hikers like Sarah Magin, what began as a chance encounter became a life goal. Stumbling onto a section of the Palmetto Trail during a family camping trip, she had no idea she was standing on part of a 500-mile journey that cuts across the entire state of South Carolina.

“My family and I camp and hike frequently and came across sections of it while camping at some state parks,” Magin said. “Once I learned it was about 500 miles and crossed the entire state, I set a goal to complete the entire trail.”

That goal became more than a personal challenge; it became a way to connect with others. Magin started a Facebook group for hikers to swap tips, updates, and stories about the Palmetto Trail.

“At the time there was not much updated information on the trail, so I started a Facebook group to engage others for tips and suggestions specific to the Palmetto Trail,” she said. “A few years later, COVID-19 hit, and everyone started getting outside more, and so many hikers joined the Facebook group community to share experiences and prepare for hikes.”

Now the group is thriving, just like the trail itself. Today, hikers like Ally Thompson share photos and trail stories in the Facebook group.

“I love Yellow Branch Falls, Station Cove Falls, and the Eastatoe Passage,” Thompson said. “Most of the hikes I do are moderate. My advice? Just get out there – you won’t regret it!”

Others, like Marie Butler, have made the trail a second calling. After retiring from the U.S. Forest Service, Butler began working with the Palmetto Trail. Now she spends about three days a week hiking or maintaining different sections.

“From the coast to the midlands, the trail is pretty easy,” Butler described. “Once you get into the mountains, some sections are a little more difficult to hike.”

Butler’s favorite passages? Just about any trail with a waterfall. When asked how newcomers should prepare for a long trek or bikepacking adventure on the trail, she advises careful preparation, especially in remote areas. “Check your water sources,” she said. “The coastal area Awendaw and Swamp Fox has few water sources, so staging water is your best bet.”

Magin adds a few more tips.

“Download the latest maps and check the website for updates. Parts of the trail run through national forests, and the last thing you want is to run into a controlled fire burn site,” she said. “Stay on the trail and respect the land. Don’t forget bug spray, and most importantly, remember to make memories!”

More than a hike

Despite the trail’s ambitious reach, the mission is rooted in accessibility. Every single mile of the Palmetto Trail is free to the public, making it one of the few outdoor recreation systems where you can hike, bike, camp, and even horseback ride – all without a fee.

Although not every passage supports all activities, many welcome mountain bikers and equestrians.

Camping is also available in designated spots. A new interactive map, launching in June, will help visitors navigate terrain, identify difficulty levels, and learn the trail’s permitted uses across each section.

Behind the scenes, the trail is maintained by a dedicated network of regional coordinators, local volunteers, and the Boy Scouts. Their work has proven essential in the wake of natural disasters, including last year’s Hurricane Helene.

“Some sections remained closed (after Helene), but I am pleased to say that we did open all but two passages from the storm,” Roe said.

Though over two-thirds of the trail is complete and open to the public, Roe said the ultimate goal remains connecting the entire 500-mile span. Once finished, hikers will be able to walk, uninterrupted, from the Appalachian foothills to the Atlantic coast.

As the trail stretches onward, linking communities and ecosystems, it’s clear that the Palmetto Trail isn’t just a path through nature. It’s a journey through the soul of South Carolina and a reminder that sometimes, the best way to find your place is to walk across the land that shaped it.

For more information on planning your own Palmetto Trail adventure, visit sctrails.net/resources/palmetto-trail. Don’t forget to check out the interactive map, going live this June.