Paws and reflect

The holiday season brings festive cheer, but for pet owners, it can also mean potential hazards for furry family members. Local veterinarians share their top tips to help keep your pets safe during the holidays.

Dangerous foods to avoid

Holiday meals often include ingredients that are harmful to pets – even everyday foods you might not even suspect.

Dr. Patrick Jones, owner of Portside Veterinary Hospital off Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, warns about common pet toxins like onions, garlic, grapes, chocolate, and coffee beans.

“These can lead to gastrointestinal issues, kidney failure, or worse. Turkey or chicken bones should also be avoided as they can splinter, causing tears in the GI tract or severe vomiting and diarrhea.”

Dr. Jones said safe holiday treats for pets include boiled turkey or chicken (without seasoning), plain pumpkin, unseasoned vegetables, or a small dollop of plain yogurt for dessert.

If your pet consumes something questionable, contact your veterinarian immediately. Dr. Brigette DeFord of Cainhoy Veterinary Hospital in Point Hope Commons said early intervention can prevent serious complications.

“Avoid any food that contains garlic or onions like stuffing, gravy and potato dishes,” DeFord said. “Grapes and raisins can cause acute kidney failure. Chocolate contains theobromine, which is toxic to dogs and cats, and the darker the chocolate, the more toxic it is.”

Decoration hazards

Holiday décor is beautiful but can be risky for curious pets.

“Tinsel is particularly hazardous for cats and kittens, as it can cause life-threatening intestinal blockages,” said Dr. Alex MacLean, medical director at the Veterinary Emergency Group in Mount Pleasant.

Broken ornaments, hooks, and small toys can damage pets’ mouths or internal organs if ingested. Chewing on electrical cords for lights or decorations may also lead to electrical shocks.

Dr. Lynne Flood, a veterinarian at Daniel Island Animal Hospital, said, “Plants like poinsettias, holly, and mistletoe can irritate pets’ stomachs, causing vomiting, drooling, or digestive issues.”

Dr. Flood said it’s also important to keep alert and “secure trash cans containing food scraps, broken decorations, or other hazards.”

Keep pets calm and comfortable

The holidays often bring loud noises and crowds, which can stress pets.

Dr. Jeffrey Leeman, who’s opening a branch of Crescent Care Veterinary Clinic in Daniel Island, advises creating a quiet space where pets can retreat from all the commotion.

During celebrations, he said to check on pets for signs of anxiety or illness like lethargy, diarrhea, or a loss of appetite and to stick to your pet’s usual diet.

“Extra treats – even safe ones – can lead to vomiting or diarrhea.”

Dr. MacLean also cautioned, “If you are hosting, ensure pets aren’t exposed to open flames or heating elements. Wagging tails or curious paws can knock over candles, leading to burns or fire hazards.”

Seasonal weather tips

While South Carolina doesn’t normally experience the extreme cold, cooler temperatures can still affect pets. Provide warm bedding indoors and limit outdoor time for small breeds, senior pets, or those with thin coats. A sweater or jacket can help keep these pets comfortable during short walks.

Emergency preparedness

If you’re traveling or hosting guests, know where the nearest emergency veterinary clinic is located. Keep tabs on vet hospitals and clinics that have extended hours during the holiday season, and always keep an emergency number handy.

Enjoy a safe holiday together

The holidays are a time for love and togetherness, including your pets. The vet experts say by staying vigilant with food, decorations, and routine care, you can ensure your furry companions enjoy the season safely.