Peace, love and a lot of trophies

Spotlights. Swagger. And 175 dancers who know how to bring the heat.

Organizers said Peace Love Hip Hop’s competition season was nothing short of electric, as the Daniel Island dance studio took to stages across the Southeast with bold choreography, powerhouse performances, and a culture that’s all about confidence and community.

From February through May, the hip-hop-only studio’s 12 competitive teams hit the road for four major competitions in Rock Hill, Myrtle Beach, Georgia’s Jekyll Island, and Charleston.

Ranging from the young Lollipops, ages 6 to 8, the seasoned League of Angels, 18 and under, and the elite dancers of the Diamonds and the Dirty South, the teams trained intensely to prepare 24 total routines.

Facing off against more than 80 studios, the teams racked up not only wins but also a wave of momentum that carried them to the top.

“Our teams did phenomenal this season,” said Destiny Humphrey, operations manager at Peace Love Hip Hop. “We had multiple first-place overall wins.”

One of the biggest standouts this season was the Fly Girls team, whose high-energy number “Catch My Flight” earned the highest score in the competitive division at the Encore DCS competition in Myrtle Beach.

At their final competition, Inspire NDC at the North Charleston Convention Center, Peace Love Hip Hop brought home multiple top-score awards, including “High School Musical” for the 11 and under recreational group, “Freakshow” for the 12 and over recreational group, and “Quiet on Set” for the 12 and over competitive elite group.

To cap off the winning weekend, the studio was honored with the prestigious Studio of Excellence Award, given to the dance studio with the highest average score across all routines.

“We’re so proud of all our dancers for the countless hours they’ve spent at the studio, practicing at home, and the success they had on stage,” Humphrey said.

Throughout the season, dancers trained hard, attending weekly three-hour rehearsals (often with extra weekend sessions) to sharpen choreography, transitions, partner work, and the storytelling behind every routine.

“At the first competition, there’s typically a lot of nerves, especially for our younger dancers. But by the last competition, the dancers’ confidence has grown tremendously. The dancers come alive on stage,” Humphrey said.

Dancer Emma Ladd knows all about that hard work. Ladd, who just graduated from the School of the Arts, spent the majority of her young life practicing at the studio to perfect her choreography for exactly these types of competitive performances.

“For 14 years, Peace Love Hip Hop has been my second home,” Ladd said, “And my senior year was the most unforgettable yet.”

All 24 competitive dances were choreographed by founder Angel Roberts, along with instructors Bryant Culler and Iliana Gravina. Roberts also designed each costume, a months-long creative process that added an extra layer of personality and visual punch to the performances.

“What makes us different is the energy we bring,” Humphrey said. “We are a fun, vibrant, and encouraging studio, where everyone hypes each other up and wants to see everyone succeed.”