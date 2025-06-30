A Perfect Lemon and Raspberry Pairing

Enjoy the richness of summer with this Ooey Gooey Lemon Cake, which pairs a soft lemony cake with a sweet-tart raspberry drizzle that’s perfect for sharing with your nearest and dearest. Find more summer dessert ideas at Culinary.net. Recipe courtesy of "Cookin' Savvy."

Ooey Gooey Lemon Cake

1 stick butter, melted

1 box lemon cake mix

2 eggs

Topping:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 eggs

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Raspberry Drizzle:

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup orange juice

1 cup fresh raspberries

Heat oven to 350 F.

To make cake: In bowl, mix butter, cake mix and eggs until blended well but thick. Spread into buttered 9-by-13-inch pan.

To make topping: In another bowl, using mixer, mix softened cream cheese, eggs and powdered sugar until blended well. Pour over cake mixture but do not mix. Bake 30-35 minutes until edges of cake are golden brown but center is not. Wait until completely cooled to cut, 1-2 hours.

To make drizzle: In saucepan over medium heat, add cornstarch and sugar. Mix in water and orange juice. Stir in raspberries and bring to boil. Remove from heat when it starts to thicken.

Drizzle raspberry drizzle over each piece.