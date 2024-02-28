Pet overcrowding crisis hits at Berkeley Animal Center

Archer is a big, bubbly dog looking for a home. But lately, he’s been spending a lot of time in the shelter.

Berkeley Animal Center (BAC) is facing an overwhelming influx of animals and a shortage of resources to care for them. Pets like 4-year-old Archer are sharing chew toys and sleeping in crates while awaiting adoption.

Tiffany Hoffman, the animal services manager at BAC, said lost and unwanted pets are brought into the center every day, whether from animal control or the public.

“On any given day, we can have anywhere from five to 25 come in. We currently have 91 animals on campus. We never know what is going to come in our doors from day to day.”

The reasons for surrenders vary, Hoffman said.

“We are seeing a lot of animals being dumped and discarded. We get 30-plus calls a day for owner surrenders, and the reasons are anything from evictions, deployments, allergies, moving, pregnancy, lack of time, divorce, and financial restraints.”

Despite the challenges, Berkeley Animal Center is committed to its mission of finding loving homes for all animals in its care.

The shelter, located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner, takes in owner surrenders and lost pets, offering adoption, fostering, and volunteer opportunities.

BAC has implemented various initiatives to rehome animals, including local transports to rescues and veterinarians, weekly surgery days, monthly transports to MSPCA-Angell in Massachusetts, reduced adoption fee incentives, and onsite adoption events.

The shelter boasts a foster program with over 250 animals in foster care and a Doggie Day Out Program, allowing volunteers to take a dog out of the shelter for a day and bring the furry friend on a field trip.

Longtime volunteer Cara Lanphere credits the fostering program to the successful adoption of the dogs and cats she once fostered.

“[Berkeley Animal Center] has such a great group of people and the dogs love getting out and playing! I think it’s ridiculous that sometimes there’s only two or three volunteers from a county that has so many residents and a lot of very affluent neighborhoods. There would be no animals there if just one person from each neighborhood adopted one.”

Kim Andy, a former volunteer at the center, underscored the impact of adoption and fostering on saving lives.

“The good thing about fostering or adopting from BAC is that you saved a life that may have otherwise not been. You were a voice for that animal when no one else was,” she said.

As the shelter continues to face pet overcrowding, it relies heavily on community support. As the center’s manager, Hoffman emphasized the immediate need for adopters and fosters, urging the public to consider volunteering for tasks such as walking dogs, cleaning cat cages, doing laundry and dishes, and putting away donations.

Funds are also needed for medical cases and supplies around the center.

For those interested in contributing to Berkeley Animal Center’s efforts, donations can be made at berkeleyanimalcenter.org under “Give” and the shelter’s urgent needs can be found under “Our Wish List.”