Philip Simmons’ ironworks adorn Daniel Island and beyond

Wrought-iron fences, intricate gates, and decorative railings are as iconic to Charleston as its cobblestone streets and pastel homes.

And no name is more synonymous with this centuries-old craft than Philip Simmons.

A Daniel Island native, Simmons’ masterful ironwork remains etched into the Holy City’s landscape, captivating and inspiring generations.

Born on Daniel Island in 1912, Simmons moved to downtown Charleston at the age of 8, where he became captivated by the sparks flying from a blacksmith shop run by Peter Simmons (no relation). As an apprentice, Philip honed his skills and eventually became one of the nation’s most celebrated blacksmiths.

Over his 77-year career, Simmons crafted more than 500 ornamental iron pieces, distinguished by intricate scrolls and nature motifs. His work adorns private homes, museums, and public spaces across Charleston and beyond.

Though Simmons spent much of his life downtown, his Daniel Island roots remain strong. His influence is seen in street names like Ironworks Lane and Simmons Forge Street and in the island’s logo, which he personally designed.

His original iron logo can still be viewed at the Daniel Island Real Estate sales gallery on River Landing Drive.

At the heart of the island, Simmons Park stands as a tribute to his artistry.

The park, located at the intersection of Seven Farms and River Landing Drives, features a flowing pineapple fountain and a wrought-iron gate designed and crafted by Simmons.

“Philip Simmons left an indelible imprint on Daniel Island, and even though it’s been more than 100 years since he called the island home, we are forever tied to his legacy,” said Beth Bush, co-founder of the Daniel Island Historical Society. “His history is our history.”

Simmons’ work also extended to nearby Cainhoy Plantation, where he was commissioned by Harry Frank Guggenheim to create a step railing for his hunting lodge. The home, still standing today, remains in the Guggenheim family and is a quiet testament to Simmons’ enduring artistry.

The three public schools nestled off Clements Ferry Road – Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High – were named in his honor in 2016 and 2017, and their sports teams are named Iron Horses as an homage to his work. The schools’ interiors and exteriors also incorporate Simmons’ influence, from ornamental floor inlays and murals to architectural details and iron-inspired fencing.

The high school has a large portrait of Simmons in the main office along with a mural in the main hallway, and the school’s lacrosse helmets will soon feature an ironwork decal.

“He was an extremely talented artist who left his mark not just here but throughout Charleston,” Philip Simmons Principal Chris Buchholz said. “It’s always good for students to know the history of their area and understand how influential Simmons was in the community. We pay tribute whenever we can.”

At the middle school, Principal Charla Groves highlighted their tributes.

“We have two murals in the school honoring Mr. Simmons and his work. We have also done school-wide studies of Mr. Simmons during Black History Month and have taken field trips to his home downtown.”

Beyond Daniel Island, Simmons’ work graces iconic Charleston landmarks, including the International African American Museum, Liberty Square, the Charleston International Airport, and the Charleston Visitor Center.

His home at 30 1/2 Blake Street on Charleston’s Eastside has been preserved as a museum since 2010, and the Philip Simmons Memorial Garden downtown, known as the Heart Garden, features the blacksmith’s signature heart-shaped gates, a tribute to his artistry and faith.

Simmons once called himself a Giver of Gates, a fitting title for a Lowcountry legend who created over 500 wrought iron pieces in his career, many of which are still lining downtown homes, windows, balconies, and gates.