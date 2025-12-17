Philip Simmons art students turn boxes into 'magical playhouses' for area children

High school students from Philip Simmons are painting and turning ordinary wooden boxes into magical children's playhouses, a project that allows them to apply their artistic skills in a real-world setting while making a difference in their community.

The project, coordinated by Habitat for Humanity and the Notre Dame Club, began when the groups reached out to Philip Simmons High School, looking for budding artists who could bring “creativity and artistic vision to decorating the playhouses for children in need,” explained Paige Duvall, the school’s visual arts teacher.

The project quickly proved to be a perfect fit for her National Art Honor Society students.

“It allows students to apply their artistic skills in a meaningful, real-world context while making a direct impact on a child’s life,” Duvall said. “The project requires collaboration, creative problem-solving, and empathy – all essential skills for both artists and future professionals.”

This December marked their third collaboration with the Notre Dame Club and Habitat for Humanity, and the students have spent the weeks leading up to the build immersed in preparation.

Each student receives a child’s name, favorite colors, and interests. From there, they sketch ideas and create decorative elements – window boxes, streamers, and wood cutouts – that can be attached to the playhouse on build day.

“This year, we even collaborated with a Berkeley County School District technology representative, who laser-cut characters from 'The Backyardigans' along with the child’s name to add an extra level of personalization,” Duvall said.

The process blends organization with creativity: Habitat for Humanity identifies families in need and manages construction logistics, while Duvall’s students focus on design.

On build day at Clements Ferry Road’s Lowe’s Distribution Center, the students transformed a simple wooden structure into a customized space reflecting the child’s personality.

Students approach each playhouse with thoughtful research and brainstorming. They consider themes, colors, and decorative elements that will excite the child. “They work collaboratively to ensure every detail, from window boxes to painted accents, creates a cohesive design that feels personal and special,” Duvall said.

“The students have responded with great pride and a strong sense of accomplishment. Beyond developing technical artistic skills, they learn the power of empathy-driven design, creating art with a specific person’s joy in mind rather than just personal expression,” Duvall said. They also gain practical skills in collaboration, project management, and creative problem-solving.

The most rewarding part comes at the end of the day – seeing a child’s reaction to a playhouse designed just for them is an emotional, full-circle moment, Duvall said.