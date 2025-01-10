Phones down, eyes up

It’s been one month since lawmakers told South Carolina drivers to hang up and put their phones down.

On Lowcountry roads, the shift is showing, as police have issued dozens of warnings, leaving plenty of drivers scrambling to adjust.

Since the Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act took effect on Sept. 1, Charleston police have issued 50 warnings for violations citywide, five within Daniel Island's Team 5, with no particular age group standing out. For now, officers are limited to warnings during a 180-day grace period, but citations with fines and added points to licenses will begin Feb. 28, 2026.

“Distracted driving is not only dangerous but entirely preventable,” said Sgt. Chris Stinson, public information officer for the Charleston Police Department. “Whatever is happening on your phone is not worth jeopardizing your life, the lives of your passengers, and everyone else on the road.”

The law makes it illegal to hold or support a mobile device while driving. That includes texting, browsing apps, watching videos, or joining video calls. Drivers can use Bluetooth or mounted devices for navigation and calls, but phones must stay hands-free.

First offenses will carry a $100 fine, while repeat violations within three years will cost $200 and add two points to a driver’s record. “There will most likely be an increase in citations once fines take effect,” Stinson said.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who signed the bill in July, called it a long-overdue step.

“Distracted driving has claimed far too many lives and caused countless collisions across our state. (This) will significantly reduce the number of preventable accidents caused by distracted driving, ensuring more South Carolinians make it home safely to their loved ones.”

The statistics are sobering. In 2023, 3,275 people nationwide were killed and more than 324,000 injured in distraction-related crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's an average of nine deaths and 890 injuries due to distracted driving every single day. South Carolina became the 31st state to implement a hands-free law.

“There are life-and-death reasons to hang up the phone,” said Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken, South Carolina, who championed the legislation. “Just a few seconds can lead to tragedy. My hope is that distracted driving will soon be viewed the same way as drunk driving – reckless, dangerous, and utterly unacceptable.”

For many drivers, the law has meant small adjustments. “I finally set up Bluetooth in my car after putting it off for years,” said Daniel Island resident Sara Whitmore. “It’s actually easier than I thought, and I’m glad South Carolina finally has this law in place, like many other states have had for years.”

Others admit it’s been harder.

“I didn’t realize how often I grabbed my phone at red lights,” said Clements Ferry commuter Terry Wright. “Now that I can’t, I’m noticing how wired-in that habit really was.”

State leaders, including public safety director Robert Woods, say the effort is worth it.