The physics of fluff: Why ducklings follow the leader
Have you ever wondered why ducklings follow their mom in a perfectly straight line?
I took photos of a mallard mama and her nine ducklings walking to the pond’s edge on Daniel Island. The ducklings I spotted were about one month old based on their size and feather development. It was early evening, and they were headed for a delicious dinner of worms, slugs, and bugs. I was curious about why they always walk or swim in a straight line, so I did some research and learned some interesting facts.
These ducklings aren’t just cute; they are also applying principles of physics and displaying savvy survival instincts.
When a mama swims, her wake makes it easier for her ducklings to swim, too. The ripples in the water actually push the ducklings forward. By surfing behind their mama, they can save a crazy amount of energy – up to 62%!
When they are out of the water, following the leader helps the ducklings from getting lost in the tall grass. They only have to follow their sibling's tail feathers. And by following in a line, a predator like a fox or a hawk might be tricked into thinking they’re one big feathery monster instead of a nine-course meal.