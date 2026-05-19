The physics of fluff: Why ducklings follow the leader

Have you ever wondered why ducklings follow their mom in a perfectly straight line?

I took photos of a mallard mama and her nine ducklings walking to the pond’s edge on Daniel Island. The ducklings I spotted were about one month old based on their size and feather development. It was early evening, and they were headed for a delicious dinner of worms, slugs, and bugs. I was curious about why they always walk or swim in a straight line, so I did some research and learned some interesting facts.