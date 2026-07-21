The Pickleball Boom

Across Daniel Island and the Lowcountry, a new favorite pastime is bringing people together one game at a time. Pickleball courts are filling up as players of all ages discover Charleston’s newest obsession.

Pickleball, once a relatively unknown backyard game, has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. It seems that almost anywhere you look, courts are packed with players of all ages, from retirees looking for a new hobby to teenagers and young professionals seeking a fun way to stay active.

What makes the sport so popular? According to many players, pickleball is easy to learn and inexpensive to play.

The sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, by three fathers looking for a way to entertain their children during the summer. Using ping-pong paddles and a badminton court, they created a game that would eventually become a nationwide phenomenon.

Today, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. The sport is typically played in doubles on a court about one-quarter the size of a tennis court. Players use paddles to hit a lightweight plastic ball over the net, with games usually played to 11 points.

The rules are simple enough that most beginners can pick them up in a single afternoon. Many players say it is one of the easiest sports to start and one of the hardest to stop playing.

GET YOURSELF IN A PICKLE

Part of pickleball’s appeal is its accessibility. Unlike some sports that require years of experience or expensive equipment, all players really need is a paddle, a ball and a court. Many recreation centers even provide equipment for newcomers.

The smaller court also means less running than tennis, making it an attractive option for older adults. At the same time, the quick rallies and competitive nature of the game appeal to younger players.

It is not uncommon to see grandparents playing alongside their grandchildren or entire families spending an evening on the courts together.

“Pickleball is one of my family’s favorite activities because it’s something we all enjoy doing,” said Daniel Island teen Weston Moldenhauer. “It’s fun to compete against each other, and the fast-paced nature of the game makes it easy for everyone to join in.”

The sport experienced a significant rise during the COVID-19 pandemic as people searched for activities that allowed them to exercise outdoors while maintainingdistance from others. Since then, its popularity has continued to grow. Professional leagues have emerged, and communities nationwide are investing in additionalcourts to keep up with demand.

Locally, players can find pickleball opportunities throughout the Charleston area.

On Daniel Island, there are several places to join in on the fun, including courts at the Daniel Island Recreation Center, the Daniel Island Club, and LTP Daniel Island inside Credit One Stadium.

At Point Hope, six pickleball courts will also be available at the neighborhood's new amenity center, Doolittle Park.

For those looking for indoor courts, Pickleball Kingdom at Belle Hall Shopping Center and Crush Yard in Mount Pleasant offer another option. Whether you are looking to play for fun or take lessons, these locations provide opportunities for players of all experience levels to get involved.

PICKLEBALL IS A BIG DILL

For many participants, however, pickleball is about more than competition.

The social aspect of the game is one of the biggest reasons people continue to return to the courts. Between matches, players often gather to talk and enjoy time together. Unlike some sports where beginners can feel intimidated, pickleball has developed a reputation for being especially welcoming.

“I always bring my friends to the pickleball court when we’re bored. It doesn’t matter if they’ve played before or if they’re good. It’s just a fun environment to be around,” said Daniel Island resident Parker Murphy.

That sense of community is evident on courts across Daniel Island. Players frequently rotate in and out of games, introducing themselves to strangers who quickly become regular playing partners. What starts as a hobby often turns into friendships that extend beyond the court.

And while pickleball has gained a reputation as a retirement sport, that stereotype is rapidly changing.

Younger adults are joining the sport in increasing numbers. Social media has also played a role in the trend, with videos showcasing fast-paced rallies and competitive tournaments attracting millions of views online.

Even those who initially doubted the sport often find themselves becoming regular players.

Perhaps that is the secret behind pickleball’s success. It is not just about winning points or improving skills. It is about spending time with friends and finding an activity that nearly anyone can enjoy.

For a sport that began in a backyard more than 60 years ago, pickleball has come a long way.