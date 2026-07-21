Pickleball Fest returns to raise funds for Lowcountry families

Pickleball has become one of the country's fastest-growing sports. On Saturday, Aug. 1, it will also become a way for Daniel Island residents to invest in families across the Lowcountry.

Landmarks for Families will host its second annual Pickleball Fest at LTP Daniel Island, bringing together players and local businesses for a day of friendly competition that raises money for the nonprofit's programs serving more than 350 children and families.

"The mission of Landmarks for Families is to cultivate thriving children and families," said Landmarks Vice President Megan Reilly. "We work with families at all stages of need – from prevention and education to a group care facility for youth ages 14 to 21 in the custody of the Department of Social Services to reunification services.

"All of our families are facing struggles – sometimes concrete needs, sometimes parenting issues, sometimes choices beyond their control," Reilly said. "Still, all families and youth deserve the opportunity to grow and change and to be treated with dignity. Whether we are coming alongside the whole family or caring for a teenager placed in our care, the goal is long-term, generational change."

The fundraiser supports the organization's family education, preservation, and reunification services, as well as residential programs for youth in foster care. This year's proceeds will specifically benefit Youth Rise!, a new initiative designed to help teens and young adults build the skills they need for long-term success.

Participants set individual goals and receive coaching, tutoring, and training tailored to help them achieve them. According to Reilly, reaching this year's fundraising goal of $35,000 would allow 15 residents ages 14 to 21 to continue receiving individualized support services, participate in wellness activities, such as pickleball, swimming, and gym memberships, and develop leadership and life skills.

While pickleball may be the main attraction, Reilly said the real focus is bringing the community together.

"Admission is free for spectators, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy, including balloon art for children, a food truck, an ice cream truck, and a live DJ keeping energy high throughout the day."

The tournament is expected to feature 16 teams and 32 players, with coworkers, family members, and supporters cheering them on throughout the day.

"You don't have to be a pickleball player to enjoy Pickleball Fest," she said. "Whether you're cheering on the players, enjoying great food and entertainment, or simply learning more about Landmarks for Families, you'll be part of a community coming together to support children and families who deserve every opportunity to thrive."