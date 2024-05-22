Picture-perfect spots around Daniel Island

Everyone may know the best photo spots in Charleston, but what about Daniel Island?

From the whispering marshes to the tides lapping at the waterfront, the island is brimming with backdrops that locals and visitors can use for that perfect headshot or nature photo.

The Waterfront

It’s a spot islanders visit for its scenic trails, but it's also a prime location for photography. With stunning views of the Wando River, the Wando Bridge, and trees along the shore, it’s great for headshots or views of the place you call home.

Local photographer Carissa Moreno said she likes to shoot around the waterfront because of its scenic variety.

“There are so many beautiful backdrops there, and it allows me to offer a lot of various options to my clients that are all within a short walking distance from each other.”

Locals like Tory Sullivan recommend walking on the waterfront to Credit One Stadium for stunning landscapes and trees that perfectly frame the scenery.

Smythe Park

Smythe Park is another local favorite that emphasizes the beauty of the island.

The interplay of light and shadow among the trees and lake offers a spot for your next LinkedIn headshot or a shot of the island’s wildlife in action.

Whether you’re aiming for a sunrise silhouette or that sunset glow, don’t miss out at Smythe.

“You can get good light any time of day,” Sullivan pointed out about the lake.

Blakeway Trail

Daniel Island is full of walking trails, but sometimes you have to stop to take in the moment. At the Blakeway Trail, you can capture the lush greenery along the trail and the wildlife that comes out to play.

Daniel Island Club

The Daniel Island Club offers a lot more than just golf. Step out back, and you have the perfect backdrop overlooking the marsh, whether you’re looking for a family photo or a way to capture that Daniel Island glow. Bonus points if you come at sunset.

Island eateries

If your aesthetic fits more of a natural tone, find a corner at one of Daniel Island’s dining options, like Sermet’s Courtyard. Between the brick background and oasis of a courtyard, there’s nothing that will say "Daniel Island living" like the headshots you take here.

Island resident Rachel Desmond has taken quite a few photos along the Daniel Island dining scene, where she enjoys capturing the little moments before or during a meal.

“You wouldn’t think a bite to eat would make for a photo shoot, but when you eat around Daniel Island, you’ll often find that you can’t resist pulling out the camera!” she said.

Desmond noted her other photo-worthy restaurants on the island, including The Kingstide, Ristorante LIDI, and The DIME.