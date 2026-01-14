Planning and investing through the decades: A life in chapters

We often think of financial planning and wealth management as a single roadmap, but life doesn’t move in straight lines. It unfolds in chapters. Each decade brings new responsibilities, opportunities, and, often, new definitions of what “wealth” really means. Thoughtful investing isn’t about timing markets; it’s about aligning your money with who you are becoming.

Your 20s:

Building the Foundation

This decade is less about perfection and more about participation. The most powerful asset in your 20s is time.

The focus is to establish healthy money habits as you begin to earn:

● Pay yourself first; save 20% of what you earn.

● Start to invest, even in small amounts.

● Build an emergency fund.

● Learn how risk works.

Investing mindset: Consistency matters more than sophistication. Automatic contributions, employer retirement plans, and low-cost diversified investments can quietly do the heavy lifting. Mistakes here are lessons, not failures.

Your 30s:

Balancing Growth and Life

Careers accelerate, families often form, and financial complexity increases.

Focus on financial planning:

● Increase savings as income grows.

● Protect what you’re building (insurance, estate basics).

● Clarify short- and long-term goals.

Investing mindset: This is a decade of intention. Growth remains important, but so does resilience. Aligning investments with evolving priorities helps prevent the feeling that money is “running your life.”

Your 40s:

Optimization and Alignment

By now, you have explored options and patterns that are clear – what’s working and what isn’t.

Focus on building and growing from the strong foundation you have set in your 20s and 30s.

● Catch up on opportunities for savings.

● Begin college planning and multigenerational responsibilities.

● Stress-test your financial plan.

Investing mindset: Optimization replaces experimentation. This is an ideal time to ensure your investments reflect both your values and your future freedom, not just performance metrics.

Your 50s:

Refinement and Choice

This decade often brings clarity and sometimes restlessness.

Focus on what retirement means to you and how much you need to enjoy a lifestyle without traditional earned income:

● Clarify what “enough” means.

● Reduce unnecessary risk.

● Plan for income, not just growth.

● Consider debt reduction.

Investing mindset: Investing becomes more nuanced. Growth still matters, but so do preservation and flexibility. Money should begin to support choices – how you work, where you live, and how you spend your time.

Your 60s:

Transition and Trust

Confidence in motion, knowing your hard work and dedication can now support your life as it changes. Work shifts, identity evolves, and finances move from accumulation to distribution.

Focus on transitioning from continual income to managing your time and resources intentionally:

● Create reliable income streams.

● Coordinate social security and pensions.

● Update estate and legacy plans.

● Manage the impact of taxes.

Investing mindset: Trust the plan you’ve built. Investments now serve life, not the other way around. Simplicity often becomes a feature, not a compromise.

Your 70s +:

Legacy and Meaning

Wealth takes on a broader definition. It is no longer about your balance but instead about the ability to fully experience your life and the vision you have for future generations.

Focus on:

● Sustaining lifestyle and independence.

● Gifting intentionally – to people or causes.

● Sharing wisdom as well as resources.

Investing mindset: At this stage, investing is about stewardship. Your financial life reflects not just what you earned, but what you valued.

The Throughline:

Planning Is Personal

The most successful financial plans are not necessarily the most aggressive or complex – we believe they’re the most aligned. When investing is integrated with self-reflection, values, and life transitions, money can become a tool for calm, clarity, and freedom.

Every decade offers its own form of growth. The goal isn’t to get it “right” early; it’s to stay engaged, intentional, and open to becoming who you are next.

Stephanie Mackara is a Daniel Island resident and partner and managing director at Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC, and author of “Money Minded Families, How to Raise Financially Well Children."