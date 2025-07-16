Plans to build along Sportsman Island Drive before city board

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 17: Atlantic St. Thomas - Concept plan for future development on 7.3 acres at 2815 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2710002169. Owner: Yomtov Inc. Applicant: Sitecast, LLC. Contact: Jacob Cordray, - Concept plan for future development on 7.3 acres at 2815 Clements Ferry Road. TMS: B2710002169. Owner: Yomtov Inc. Applicant: Sitecast, LLC. Contact: Jacob Cordray, jcordray@sitecastsc.com

July 17: Towne at Cooper River R/W Extension - Proposed revisions to previously approved preliminary plat and road construction plans for three lots on 29.915 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Road TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Cato Holdings LLC Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, - Proposed revisions to previously approved preliminary plat and road construction plans for three lots on 29.915 acres at 2620 Clements Ferry Road TMS: B2710001035. Owner: Cato Holdings LLC Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Spencer Plowden, splowden@seamonwhiteside.com

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 10: Point Hope POD 4, Phase 3 - Preliminary plat and road construction plans for 151 single-family unit development on 106.7 acres at 1100 Kentucky Derby Lane. TMS: B2620000084. Zoning: Cainhoy Land and Timber Masterplan. Owner: Pulte Home Company LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Brian Riley, - Preliminary plat and road construction plans for 151 single-family unit development on 106.7 acres at 1100 Kentucky Derby Lane. TMS: B2620000084. Zoning: Cainhoy Land and Timber Masterplan. Owner: Pulte Home Company LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com . Results: Open pending delivery of zoning comments.

July 10: Thomas Island Concept Plan - Concept plan for 136 lots on 81.4 acres at TMS: B2750000084. Zoning: Conservation. Owner: Lennar Carolinas LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Chris Magaldi, - Concept plan for 136 lots on 81.4 acres at TMS: B2750000084. Zoning: Conservation. Owner: Lennar Carolinas LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Chris Magaldi, Magaldi.c@tandh.com

Results: Revise and return.