POA giving campaigns offer relief

With the seasons of giving approach, the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association announced three ways the community can step up and help their neighbors.

This year three meaningful campaigns are under way – a Thanksgiving Drive of nonperishable foods and toiletries, a fundraiser for Water Mission in their relief of Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean, and the HALOS Angel Tree that provides children with holiday gifts.

Each campaign offers a way to make a difference, whether here at home or across the sea.

Give Thanks – Give Security: The Thanksgiving Drive

From Nov. 4 through Nov. 25, the Daniel Island Community Fund is collecting nonperishable food, hygiene products, baby supplies, and more for three deserving local partners: Lowcountry Food Bank, East Cooper Community Outreach, and Lowcountry Blessing Boxes.

With a goal of collecting 200 pounds, even small contributions add up. Food and hygiene insecurity remain significant in South Carolina (nearly 678,710 South Carolinians faced hunger in 2024).

This campaign invites the community to give “thanks” by giving back and to ensure security and dignity for those who might otherwise go without.

HALOS Angel Tree Holiday Giving

DICF has partnered with HALOS, a nonprofit that supports grandparents, other relatives, and family friends (kinship caregivers) who are raising children to keep them out of foster care, for the “Angel Tree” giving drive.

This year DICF has committed to sponsoring 100 children, and residents can sign up to “adopt” a child from the Angel Tree, purchase gifts, and drop them off at the POA Office (unwrapped) by Dec. 3 for delivery.

It’s a reminder of the joy and relief that a thoughtful gift can bring and a chance to support local families in a deeply personal way during the holidays.

Double Your Impact for Hurricane Melissa Relief

The previously announced campaign to provide relief for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean continues. DICF pledged to match donations dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $10,000, and is raising support for Water Mission, a Charleston-based nonprofit that is on the ground distributing safe drinking water and emergency aid.

For more information about any of these campaigns, simply click the title to visit the campaign page. If you have questions, contact Danielle Stix at Danielle.Stix@dicommunity.org.