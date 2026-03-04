Point Hope commercial, medical offices, apartments requesting city's ok

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS – SITE DESIGN

Wednesday, March 4: 2296 Clements Ferry Rd., Cainhoy – Request a variance and a special exception from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of 2 grand trees. TMS: 2670000130 Owner: Carpin Dennis et al. Applicant: Earthsource Engineering.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Thursday, March 5: Etiwan (FKA Primus Park Subdivision) – Proposed road construction plans for future development with 102 units on 59.7 acres at 1014 Flathead Bluff Road in Cainhoy. TMS: B2680000133. Owner: McAlister Togant Clements LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: David Williams, williams.david@tandh.com.

Thursday, March 5: Point Hope Commercial - Parcel 0 – Proposed four new commercial and medical office buildings with associated infrastructure on three acres at 600 Brooking Square Lane, Cainhoy. TMS# 2620000028. Owner: Seven Sticks LLC. Applicant: C Baker Engineering. Contact: Jessica Myers, jessica@cbakerengineering.com.

Thursday, March 5: Woodfield Point Hope 4 - Proposed multifamily and mixed-use development with 317 units on 19.69 acres at 1100 Altimeter Lane, Cainhoy. TMS: B2620000028. Owner: Woodfield Acquisitions LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Malcolm Glenn, mglenn@seamonwhiteside.com.

RESULTS: DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

March 2: 2274 Clements Ferry Road - Cainhoy – Requesting preliminary approval for a new 3-story storage building. TMS: 2670000148 Owner: Holly McAlhany Applicant: Holly McAlhany. No results at press time.

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Feb. 26: River Landing at Seven Farms Drive Roundabout – Road Construction. Proposed roundabout at intersection. 225 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. TMS: B2751203029. Owner: City of Charleston. Applicant: Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. Contact: Reeves Connelly, reeves.connelly@kimley-horn.com. Results: No Return/Paperwork Comments

Feb. 26: Daniel Island Self Storage – Proposed revisions to previously approved TRC plan on 21.77 acres at 460 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island. TMS: B2750000179. Owner: Daniel Island Self Storage LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com. Results: No Return/Paperwork Comments.