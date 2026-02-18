Point Hope names new leader as parks, retail and amenities take shape

Point Hope has a new president and a new development structure to guide its next phase of growth.

At the Feb. 10 annual meeting, Point Hope Partners announced the appointment of Brian Keels as president and stated that management of the project, previously handled by the Daniel Island Development Company as a third-party consultant, has now been officially brought in-house under Point Hope Partners. The existing Daniel Island team has transitioned to become the in-house staff for Point Hope.

Officials said there are no changes to development plans or homeowner impact.

“A substantial amount of planning and work has gone into establishing Point Hope over the past decade,” said Peter Lawson-Johnston II, who represents ownership. “With growth accelerating, we conducted a national search to find the right person to lead the Point Hope Partners team into this next phase. We are thrilled to have found someone locally who brings the experience and skills that we were looking for.”

Keels, formerly chief operating officer of Carolina Park Development, brings more than 20 years of master-planned community experience.

“What drew me to Point Hope is the team’s stewardship-first approach to development,” Keels said. “That mindset has shaped a thoughtful plan that preserves half the property while creating a community where the essentials of daily life – schools, shopping, medical uses, open space, parks, extensive trails, and a range of residential opportunities are all close by. It’s a smart-growth approach designed to remain resilient and relevant for generations. I’m honored to be entrusted with leading these efforts as Point Hope continues to grow.”

WHAT'S COMING TO POINT HOPE?

Beyond the new leadership, 2026 will also bring a major amenity rollout.

Doolittle Park is on track to open this spring and will feature two pools (a junior Olympic competition pool and a resort-style family pool), two tennis courts, six pickleball courts, two basketball half courts, an event lawn, and a covered pavilion. Programming details and guest policies will be released soon.

The renovated Sanders House, a 19th-century farmhouse, is expected to receive its certificate of occupancy next month and will serve as a community event space. A community garden with 12 raised beds will be available for homeowner lease.

On the parks and trail front, The Hillocks park opened last summer. Spiral Ramp Park – a 28,000-square-foot play area – is under construction, along with a wetland boardwalk that will open in coordination with nearby home build-out.

SHOPS, APARTMENTS & HOMES

Commercial growth continues, with about 35 existing or planned businesses. The mix includes medical, wellness, veterinary, retail, and restaurant properties.

Expected 2026 openings include ATI Physical Therapy, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Hachiya Ramen, Philosophia Greek cuisine, Ye Ole Fashioned, and Penny’s Pet Care.

Brooking Square, a mixed-use project with apartments, townhomes, retail, and amenities, is scheduled to open this summer off Clements Ferry Road. Lifestyle Communities will be adding a restaurant, a wellness studio, and a Morning Ritual Coffee Bar here, all linked by pedestrian paths.